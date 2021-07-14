LLOYD: gents' collection SS22

New Change

The post-coronavirus era has set in. Fashion faces a great challenge. Even after the end of the lockdown, fashion consumption is still way beyond normality. What will “new normality” look like? Which arguments are relevant in future?

Central keywords are smart comfort, true function, sustainability and specific desires. A decisive clue to understanding coming developments in fashion is the change in consumer values. Young people are beginning to reject earlier no-limit consumerism and millennials are determined to integrate new social and ecological values based on greater awareness. The gents' fashion business is undergoing a profound change from formal standards to an up-to-the-minute wardrobe that melds authentic, sports and modernist elements into a contemporary vision of comfort and lightness. Fashion has always spearheaded social change. It is now time to reconquer the leading role as a fashion enterprise and find the answer to a more balanced, pleasurable and more exciting fashion future!

LLOYD footwear fashion gets to the heart of these questions in the next spring/summer season in every detail.

The sports range – the heart of the new LLOYD collection – has again been enhanced and represents super innovative trends with extremely dedicated details. Starting with cool runners, on- trend extra light cup soles, hypermodern sole concepts and the latest elegant sneakers in high- class leathers: the new spring/summer collection from LLOYD encompasses simply everything. When selecting the materials and components, particular attention was attached to maximum comfort with high flexibility and feel-good wearing plus extreme lightness. In this respect, a point to note is the use of new, innovative leathers, like a stretch suede that encloses the foot like a sock to guarantee optimum fit. Real eye-catchers are also super cool runners in a new kind of 3D design. Special summer themes in the coming season are a must-have. Here, LLOYD presents classy city sandals in velvety-soft calfskin, fresh, summery linen models and casual beach shoes made of flexible mesh materials. And all this in attractive summery colours, combined with lots of white.

In the modern business range, the latest casual-look trends stand for striking, multifaceted leathers and surfaces, interesting prints and unusual embossing. LLOYD also gives top priority to comfort with light, foamed soles, cosy, mobile footbeds and supple leathers. New lasts and elaborate, imaginative soles draw attention and add the essential kick.

The classics are dominated by clear, purist, plain cuts – be they on masculine lasts, paired with individual leathers with a strong character or on elegant Mediterranean shapes with fine hand- brushed surfaces. Individual hand-finishing gives these new shoes a special crafted note and a particularly high-class and unmistakable look.

The coming colour spectrum ranges from many sunny pastels and warm, earth shades through to exotic-tropical fantasies as combinations. Slightly muted summery white and jungle colours are perfect matches. Blue shades continue to be omnipresent, but also summery light versions of red and green may often be greeted.

Even though the latest LLOYD gents' collection is as varied as it is, the trendy design, masterful finishing and the unmistakable red stripe in the heel are common to all models.