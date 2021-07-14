LLOYD: ladies' collection SS22

Timeless favourites & sports touch

Calm, purist elegance and a high degree of appreciation for details and craftsmanship define the basic orientation of the ladies' collection in spring/summer 2021. Customary masterful finishing team up with lightness and softness to offer wearers exceptional lightness and comfort.

Loafers and sneakers take centre stage. Beautifully soft hand-finished calfskin coupled with natural shades and pastels highlight classic styles like lace-ups and loafers with unusual touches. Unlined models come with surprising and new lightness – that can be felt and also seen.

Vintage sneakers

The favourite sneaker never disappears from the scene. Either in pure white or enhanced by earthy and natural tones. Hand-finished calfskin and organic contours round off the natural closeness to the earth as the theme for sneakers in the collection. For the first time, LLOYD launches its own version of the tennis sneaker to ideally combine with any outfit. With feather-light soles made of Xtralight materials plus unlined variants, most coming in Strobel styles with their specific comfort, the shoes convey both a visual and physical lightness.

Loafers – the new “black dresses”

Like every woman has a small black dress in her wardrobe, every woman has her favourite loafers as versatile, classic coordinates to match stylish outfits around the clock. These former gents' shoes are now both timeless and elegant. Constant new interpretations have made the loafer in spring/summer anything but boring. With a higher cut, closed and smarter, timeless elegant versions await you in patent, calfskin and suede, vamped up with additions of chains, buckles or white soles.

Flat lace-ups in male style

Brogues display polished elegance: small touches like two-tone looks, hand-stitched seams or striking highlights for the welt lend the fine classic model a fresh and up-to-date appearance.

The lace-ups are rounded off by summery versions with low heels, some without lining, giving the models a new lightness and summery character. In jazzy or smart plain colours in hand-finished calfskin.

LLOYD materials & colour spectrum

Back to the core: awaiting you is fine calfskin with a wonderful hand-crafted finish teamed up with natural shades in suede.

The colour spectrum focuses mainly on neutral and earth tones like sand, cognac and rust – refreshed with pastel highlights in mint. Red and yellow as colour accentuation round off the collection.