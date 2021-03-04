LLOYD Men's collection FW 2021/22

Nature Awareness

The surreal experience of standstill the virus and its consequences for our life have bestowed on us, and the existential learning in handling distancing and closeness have restored respect and a sense for reality. Yet hoping for an end of the crisis doesn't mean we will face the future with the same attitude we had in the past. Sustainability and digitisation, demography and democracy: our society, young and old, is in mid-discourse. We analyse our behaviour in all aspects of life and rethink necessities. A value never seen before is attached to nature as an invigorating refuge.

Developments like these pave the way for fashion to initiate its creations: It combines looks for the mega trend of adventure camping that can be translated into our real life. The urban world accepts looks as expressions of yearning for genuine natural experiences –in the city or by rambling through green spaces nearby.

The footwear fashion from LLOYD gets to the heart of the trends in the upcoming autumn/winter season. The sportive range – the essence of the new collection – displays super innovation, the latest trends and a love of detail. This is where LLOYD presents its sound expert knowledge in selecting materials, in technical sophistication and the maximum integration of comfort. The new LLOYD autumn/winter collection reflects all this: starting with cool runners and up-to-date cup soles to hybrid high-class sneakers in precious leathers and up-to-the-minute new materials. The City Trekking theme plays a special role: ultracasual, with a classy look but still ideal for outdoors. This is where the new sole techniques with their extremely soft and flexible components optimally come into their own and offer maximum comfort – on top of a real fashion statement.

The section Modern Business shows contemporary casualising with striking, multifaceted leather and surfaces. The shoes are upgraded by combining harmonious colour families and the addition of accentuating details, making them unmistakable. The casual boots become super cosy and perfect for winter with real, naturally waxed lambskin. New last silhouettes and elaborate imaginative soles guarantee they are the centre of attention and provide the necessary kick – and all this with a great love of detail and a focus on wearing comfort.

Among the classics, clear, purist and straightforward cuts dominate. Either on masculine lasts combined with individual leathers full of character, or on elegant Mediterranean shapes with fine, hand-brushed surfaces. The individual hand-finishing gives the new shoes a special handcrafted touch to make them particularly classy and unmistakable. An all-time best is the Chelsea boot. But double monks also belong here as well as first-class and indispensable derby and Oxford shoes.

The immensely successful X-Motion series is again extended in the city theme. High-tech materials from activewear are integrated in the LLOYD shoes, allowing business models to also take advantage of the comfort of an ultralight, super soft sports shoe.

The upcoming colour palette ranges from lots of dark wood, earth and mud shades plus wintery grey to nuances of cognac. Hues of blue remain very prominent, with warm burgundy and variations on green frequently appearing.

Even though the latest LLOYD men's collection is as varied as it is, the trendy design, masterful finishing and the unmistakable red stripe in the heel are common to all models.

LLOYD Shoes designs sustainability product group In its gents' collection, the Sulingen enterprise is rolling out a product group for the coming autumn/winter season that pays tribute to the increasing demand for sustainable product materials and manufacturing processes with the objective of conserving as many resources as possible.

The outcome ushers in a wonderfully attractive range of models with subtle, clear design made from sustainably tanned leathers, lined with viscose and using yarn from 100 per cent post-consumer recycled polyester and laces of sustainably cultivated cotton. Soles made from a mix of rubber and recycled cork round off the product group. One particular hallmark in the new product group is revealed in the inner lining of each model in the form of a stamp showing the year the company was founded.

“LLOYD considers it essential to reflect on its corporate responsibility on a daily basis by questioning and continually optimising sustainability aspects,” Björn Wischnewski, Brand and Product Manager for gents' shoes LLOYD Shoes confirms. Convinced of the success the launch will enjoy, he adds: “The new product group accommodates a growing social demand for articles whose production process follows responsible-minded principles and makes use of resource-conserving materials with a traceable history.”