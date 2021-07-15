LLOYD: Menswear collection SS22

Fashion in the post-corona era is leading to a rethinking of the approach to traditional values and norms. Fashion consumption is being redefined and the experience with lockdown and its restrictions promote completely new attitudes.

The desire for freedom, smart comfort and sustainability are decisive keys to the development of new collections. Social and ecological values take front-line positions, awareness is a vital factor. Business in menswear undergoes a profound transformation from formal standards to a wardrobe melding the authentic, sportslike and modernistic elements into a contemporary vision of comfort and casualness. Now is the time to recapture the role as market leader as a fashion enterprise and to find solutions for a more up-to-date and exciting fashion future with greater balance and pleasure.

The footwear fashion from LLOYD summarises these answers in the next spring/summer season.

The sportive range, the heart of the new LLOYD collection, has been extended and appears as super- innovative, trendy and with extreme devotion to a love of detail. Consequently, the new LLOYD spring/summer collection encompasses virtually everything: starting with cool runners and up-to-minute superlight cup soles, hypermodern sole concepts right through to elegant high-class sneakers in fine leathers. In selecting the materials and components, great attention was paid to maximum comfort – high flexibility and wearing pleasure combined with extreme lightness. A particular emphasis lies on the use of new, innovative textiles, e.g. a fabric with colour gradation that promises new styles. Genuine eye-catchers are also the supercool runners with a new kind of 3D design.

The special summer themes in the coming season are must-haves. Here, LLOYD shows fine city sandals made of supersoft calfskin, fresh, summery suede models with vulcanised bases and casual beach shoes made of flexible mesh materials. And this all in attractive summery shades combined with lots of white.

“Vegan” and “Sustainability” are the new highlights: these are staged in a modern manner with trendy, young runner concepts. In this respect, LLOYD also makes use of material from recycled marine plastics and plastic from land sources, as well as surfaces derived from fungus cultures.

In the Modern Business line reflects the contemporary trend towards a casual look in striking multifaceted leathers and surfaces, interesting prints and unusual embossing. The first priority for LLOYD here is comfort: light, foamed soles, comfy removable footbeds and supple leather. More and more non-lined versions are evident. New last models and elaborate, imaginative soles draw attention and provide the necessary kick.

The classic sector is dominated by clear, purist and straightforward cuts – either on masculine last shapes matched with individual, leathers full of character or on elegant Mediterranean styles with fine, hand-brushed surfaces. A special hand finish gives the new shoes a specific handcrafted touch and an unmistakable particular classy look.

The coming colour spectrum ranges from lots of sunny pastels and warm, earthy shades right through to combinations of exotic-tropical dreams. Slightly muted summer white and the jungle colour world are perfect partners. Blue tones are still very much present but also summery light variations of red and green appear frequently.

Even though the latest LLOYD men's collection is as varied as it is, the trendy design, masterful finishing – and the red stripe in the heel are common to all models.