LLOYD Shoes presents sustainability capsules made of marine plastic

The Sulingen company is presenting a sustainability capsule collection for men and women for the coming autumn/winter season.

The capsule includes material from recycled marine plastic and from land sources. In this context, LLOYD has joined the SEAQUAL INITIATIVE, which works with NGOs, fishermen, researchers, scientists and authorities who cooperate with brands and manufacturers to relieve our oceans of marine litter.

In addition to the recycled marine plastic, the enterprise uses yarn made of 100% post- consumer polyester and sustainably tanned leather in the shafts and in the inner lining for both capsules. This leather comes from production certified by the Leather Working Group.

The company in Sulingen has also joined this international initiative. The Leather Working Group is a non-profit organisation comprising members from vary brands, suppliers, leather producers and other stakeholders in the leather-processing industry. The group has compiled an audit programme to certify leather production plants on the basis of their environmental compatibility and performance. In order to be certified according to LWG requirements, assessments of chemical management, water consumption, waste management, and occupational health and safety standards, among others, are performed.

“We are delighted to be able to present our customers with a subsequent version of our sustainability capsule from the autumn/winter collection,” Björn Wischnewski, Product Manager for gent's shoes at LLOYD announced. “The theme will definitely be a substantial component of our collection in future that will be further extended.”