LLOYD: Womenswear collection SS22

New Awareness

In the current critical situation we harbour reservations about the relevance of fashion. Which makes it more important to convey inspiring content adapted to the new prevalent values and norms. This once again spotlights genuine handicrafts and the passion for original, aesthetic creations. A great degree of awareness for details blended with skilful workmanship, lightness and softness generates maximum casualness and wearing comfort.

On top of this, collection capsules tell stories. Social and ecological values move into the centre of attention; a change in thinking is beginning to spread in society. With this in mind, LLOYD now presents vegan shoes made of microfibre and a sustainability group making use of a material from recycled marine plastics and from land sources.

Sneakers

The sneakers for the coming season no longer come in all-white. Various material inserts or small colour accentuations refresh the customary sneaker image. To complement the usual shaft heights, medium heights also appear between the low-cut and mid-cut styles.

The trendy Dad Sneakers prove impressive with their material and colour combinations, as do the characteristic voluminous soles. However, models with less volume and feather-light soles made from Xtralight material and unlined versions still ensure visual and physical lightness.

Chunky lace-ups

The trend towards combat boots continues from the previous autumn/winter season seamlessly into summer. Yet all-time favourites are present like the lace-up with a sturdy, colourful sole mix and the classic models in a modern interpretation. This season once again follows the motto: they look heavy, but the Xtralight sole material is feather-light. Apart from this, the season is also dominated by classic lace-ups to bring more freshness into this segment with multicoloured and complex soles.

Trekking & footbed sandals

Trekking & footbed sandals are a central topic for the coming spring/summer season. LLOYD offers an upgrade here with elegant and high-quality looks, complemented by flexible, velvety-soft and leather-covered footbeds. Hand-finished leathers with a woven look or adorned with studs create a premium handcrafted character.

The summery selection is enhanced by square-shaped espadrilles, flatties and sporty wedge sandals.

LLOYD materials & colour range

Fine calfskin with a wonderfully beautiful handcrafted finish twinned with natural shades of suede dominates the overall impression.