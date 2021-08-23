The new LOFTY MANNER FW21 Menswear collection has been released. The collection is based on the 4 elements in life: Earth, air, fire and water. These elements symbolize the starting point of the creative process which leads to the experimentation of colors, prints and different fabrics. The warm colors harmonize nicely with fire and earth. The cooler shades represent water and air.

The theme of this collection is smart casual. LOFTY MANNER men is setting the style in smart casual, bringing it down to daily, comfortable yet trendy wear. The collection contains items for every occasion. Transform your outfit easily from a daily look to an evening look. Smart casual defines the style of the collection. But ‘SMART’ also represents the LOFTY MANNER man. Who is he?

Sophisticated

Modern

Ambitious

Refined

Timeless



The phrase “Comfortable trendy wear” encapsulates this collection.

The main colours of this collection are burned orange combined with emerald green. For Autumn 1 we’ve chosen for a burned orange colour combined with a deep cool blue. For Autumn 2 we’ve chosen an emerald green combined with a neutral beige colour that can be mixed and matched with every item.

The LOFTY MANNER FW21 menswear collection includes 4 seasons, with each season containing 2 drops. The first collection will be launched in Mid-August of 2021.