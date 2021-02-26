Lois Jeans FW21 Collection: Lucky Thirteen

For us, thirteen is not a cursed number. It is our lucky charm. Feeling fortunate to have created our thirteenth collection, we have deepened our DNA and captured the treasures found within. This season we are changing the superstition; Exploring untold stories and reaching further to discover the extraordinary.

We are taking you on a voyage through our warm, classy and western influenced chapter. Our lucky theme is woven through every element of our collection, creating a luscious feeling that is both authentic and unique.

This collection features a fresh palette of lush greens, contrasting reds and blues with subtle natural shades. All the while creating classic yet exciting looks. Specially sourced soft merino wool and gabardine twill are shaped into versatile and sophisticated silhouettes. Grey-washed denim and gentle distressed details give the collection its chic, contemporary aesthetic. From elevated classic and statement suits to our iconic fits, this season’s sets represent all that is Lois.

No.13 dares to believe in luck. Discover yours with Lois.