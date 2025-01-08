London accessories brand Minnessak partners with Alpha Industries to repurpose deadstock flight jackets

Pioneer slow fashion brand Minnessak today announces a global partnership with iconic military-inspired US apparel brand, Alpha Industries. Under the agreement, Minnessak will have access to Alpha Industries’ deadstock MA-1 flight jackets. Materials from the jackets will be upcycled by Minnessak at its London atelier workshop and repurposed into a new collection of bags and accessories available for FW25.

Commenting on the announcement, Minnessak co-founder Peter Keep said: “Minnessak was established on a commitment to upcycling and repurposing everything from fabrics to hardware, and the styles at the heart of the brand lean heavily into vintage military-grade nylons taken from USAF MA-1 jackets. So, it makes perfect sense that Minnessak’s first oYicial partner is Alpha Industries, the brand most associated to the instantly recognisable MA-1 jacket.”

Matthew Pantoja, Chief Brand OYicer at Alpha Industries commented: “At Alpha Industries, we are always exploring the profound influence of military style on fashion. Collaborating with Minnessak allows us to see this influence through a new lens as our iconic MA-1 jackets are reimagined and upcycled into something unique. We’re honoured that Minnessak considered Alpha Industries as a partner in its innovative journey.” Now stocked in over 20 premium fashion stores internationally, including END Clothing in the UK, Minnessak’s planet-friendly bags were born from a commitment to sustainability. This dedication to reclaiming the highest quality deadstock materials was instilled in Minnessak by co-founder and Creative Director, Jas Sehmbi whose former accessories brand Jas MB retailed in over 500 stores across 35 stores with own-brand stores in London, Tokyo and Shanghai.

“For us, it all begins with people,” Jas explains. “When we design our bags, we first imagine how people move. How they carry themselves. How they stand. Function informs each of our designs with the execution rooted in sustainable practises. Minnessak is the Swedish word for ‘keepsake’ and due to the craft and quality of the materials and production, our bags are designed to be used every day and cherished for a lifetime. Ultimately, we’d like our bags to become keepsakes.”

Each vintage MA-1 jacket is hand cut expertly by Minnessak’s team of ateliers at its London workshop before being meticulously recrafted using deadstock Swiss RiRi zips, buttery soft 20 year-old Italian leathers and hardwearing canvas straps. The FW25 collection introduces a swathe of freshly sourced vintage Japanese Obi silks as well as a limited edition run of Halley Stevenson dry waxed cottons.

Minnessak’s complete FW25 collection will be available to view in the ‘I Go Out’ section at Pitti Uomo in Florence from 14-17 January, as well as Show & Tell in Chicago from February 3-4 and D&A in New York from 16-18 February. The collection will also be presented from Minnessak’s London showroom.

UK wholesale prices range from £35-239, US wholesale prices from $61-399, and prices in Europe run from €47-314.