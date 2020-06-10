London-based fashion tech company launches innovative custom face mask service

YR’s software powers some of the worlds’ leading fashion retailers’ custom product offerings - most notably Ralph Lauren and Levi’s but also a huge array of others. Now, the company will offer consumers and businesses the opportunity to design their own reusable face masks online. The masks are printed and shipped within just 2 days. After a successful launch in the UK, the company has rolled out the service to the US and European markets.

YRMasks.com launched on Friday 29 May 2020 and allows users to express their individuality through the creation of their own unique design that is then printed onto a high-quality fashion mask. New mask styles and design options will be added rapidly.

At present, the governments around the world are advising us all to wear face coverings where social distancing is not possible, most notably on public transport and in some shops. YR’s masks are perfectly suited for this purpose and are not suitable for healthcare and industrial settings where specialist masks should be used. With the demand for masks growing daily, YR has repurposed technology usually reserved for fashion and lifestyle brands to meet the current challenge of containing the current pandemic affecting us all.

Tim Williams, CEO of YR said: “We wanted to create something fun and easy to use to help people get access to the masks they need to carry on normal day-to-day living. The masks can also be bought in bulk and fully customized for business. A great way to inject your personality into a mask. It's exciting!”

All masks are printed and shipped from the UK and USA. The YR masks are made from 100% soft cotton inner, a polyester outer shell with the full-colour vibrant print. Finally, there is a replaceable filter, for an extra layer of protection.

YR masks are not medical masks, the masks are washable on a cool wash cycle.

-------

YR (pronounced ‘your’) is a fashion-tech company with offices in London, New York, LA, Tokyo and Hong Kong. The company offers its innovative software platform to brands and retailers, for product customization and on-demand production. Positioned as an end-to-end partner, YR works with brands all over the world. The company’s work includes cutting-edge digital store and event concepts for the likes of Nike, MTV and A Bathing Ape.