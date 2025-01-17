London calling: STUDIO AR presents its FW25 collection inspired by the British cityscape.

STUDIO AR, the go-to brand for well-designed, trendy pieces at commercial prices, is thrilled to announce the launch of its FW25 collection. Known for its iconic leather jackets and faux fur coats, STUDIO AR continues to redefine accessible luxury with its versatile collections.

Versatility at the core of the brand

Founded in 2018 and established by the owners of ARMA, the brand’s commitment to blending luxury materials with versatile designs is what sets them apart. Many pieces in the collection are reversible, allowing women to maximize their wardrobe options. Designed for modern women with a busy lifestyle, the brand’s collections offer functional luxury without compromising on style. At an accessible pricepoint, the pieces bring high-quality design and craftsmanship to a broad audience.

Credits: STUDIO AR

A tribute to London

Each season the brand draws inspiration from a new city. For FW25, the collection reflects the essence of London, featuring shades inspired by the grey British weather and the warm tones of its iconic brick cityscape. As seen on the lookbook, the models were accompanied by dalmatians and shot in a traditional British living room decor. The collection channels the city ’s unique blend of cultures and iconic aesthetics, resulting in pieces that are both bold and wearable, with highlights being their powerful leather sets, easy-to-wear wool jackets and faux fur outerwear.

Entering the German market

Another highlight this season is the brand’s independent entry into the German market, beginning with the FW25 sales season. Already established at renowned retailers such as GLOBUS and Breuninger, STUDIO AR is excited to expand its reach across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland further. As part of this expansion, the collections will be available through the ARMA showroom on Kaiserswertherstrasse in Düsseldorf and through their pop-up showroom in Munich. The relaunch will be celebrated with festive activations during the Düsseldorf Fashion Days, offering an exciting opportunity for customers to experience the collections and faces behind the brand.

Credits: STUDIO AR

ABOUT STUDIO AR

STUDIO AR was founded in 2018, focusing on designing feminine, cool, and always wearable pieces. Established by the owners of ARMA, our family driven company has extensive knowledge of working with leather since 1985. Today, we’re still putting family first and are committed to run our brand rooted in mutual respect. At STUDIO AR, we believe in inspiring all women to feel their best. By creating high-quality pieces to turn to season after season, our goal is to help you look and feel great. Our collections have a confident sense of style and are filled with versatile pieces. The multifunctional idea of easy-to-wear and dressed-up items make the collections suitable for every occasion. A balanced combination of quality, a perfect fit and the best price.