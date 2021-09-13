LOREAK MENDIAN SS22 collection: Endless summers since 1995

Colours and textures that invite you to venture out and enjoy the breeze, the salt and the light of the long summer days.

A refined, fresh collection with a contemporary feel, faithful to a commitment to sustainability that connects your daily life with moments of relaxation and natural pleasure. A collection ready to escape from the routine with you to breathe more freely and share Life – in capital letters – and to awaken a feeling of getting away from it all through its natural, creative and unique style, which will help you to recharge your batteries and fully satisfy your desire to breathe fresh air out in the open in order to return to the urban rhythm intelligent and active, with more energy, more light and more air than ever.