Dog LVERS

The Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2025 Men’s Pre-Collection by Pharrell Williams portrays the cosmopolitan culture of dogs and the humans that walk them. With anthropomorphic flair, the proposal pictures the wardrobe borne out of this symbiotic relationship, from daily promenades and park life to the unique activities of the dog-loving community. A study of the discerning mentality of the canine-keeping city lifestyle, the collection explores – through the savoir-faire of the Maison – a facet in the LVERS ideology central to the practice of the Louis Vuitton Studio Prêt-à-Porter Homme: the spirit of a global mentality driven by an appreciation for eminence in every walk of life; dog walks included.

Paris to NYC / The dog-walking dandy

Credits: Louis Vuitton

Saluting the dapper dog walkers of New York City, the collection assumes a sense of dandy daywear expressed in a trans-seasonal casual wardrobe elevated by a spirit of formality. Rooted in the preppy codes observed in the dress of dog shows – a tradition informed by English heritage sports – the collection manifests in elegant lines structured to convey ease. Suits composed from tailoring or workwear materialise in flared, wide-leg or skate-short silhouettes. Retained in the neutral palette of the classic gentleman’s wardrobe, intrigue is added to garments through textures spanning complex weaves and illusionary motifs. Man’s best friend is put on a pedestal in portraits, patterns and graphics featured throughout clothing and accessories, including a new line of dog-specific items.

Damier Argyle / Part I

Credits: Louis Vuitton

The first chapter of the collection is emblemised by a new Damier motif re-imagining the Maison’s chequers in the spirit of argyle. It is interpreted as jacquard in suits as well as a beige trench coat, in the bouclé of a grey collarless jacket, in the knitted form of a jumper, and in the tonal weaves of shirting. The pattern further appears in the lining of a forest green coat crafted in magnified chevron and transforms into the denim of a fleece-lined puffer jacket and matching skate shorts. A burgundy faille v-neck, a tonal black parka and a twill silk bowling suit are printed with a toile de jouy depicting New York City. Honouring the notion of owners who resemble their dogs, a Dalmatian pattern is dotted across a shearling jacket in intarsia.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

Best in show / Part II

The second chapter of the collection pays homage to the phenomenon of the dog show. With amplified poise, rosette-embroidered suits are proposed in a three-piece silhouette or constructed with cropped jackets with the shawl collars of eveningwear. Through code-switching, tailored suits – some with shorts – appear in sweat-shirting material, a Damier-jacquard navy tracksuit is worn as formalwear, and a khaki cotton canvas workwear suit is adorned with mother of pearl buttons. A meta houndstooth motif rendered with the infinity head of a dog emblazons a jacquard blouson. A logo check graces a beige Harrington blouson, while a Duke of Windsor fairisle knit underscores the collection’s heritage mood. Celebrating a dog owner’s ultimate gesture of devotion, a painted portrait of an Italian greyhound is immortalised on a silk foulard souvenir jacket.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

Super vision / Sunglasses

Credits: Louis Vuitton

The LV Super Vision sunglasses – first presented in the debut show of Pharrell Williams for Louis Vuitton– are reinterpreted in a shiny black version with gold-metal rims engraved with the Damier pattern. They herald the new LV Super Vision Metal, a light frame with sleek faceted lenses proposed in pilot, round or square shapes, embellished with gold, silver mirror, or black finishings. With its eagle-eyed oval lenses, the 3D-printed LV Falcon features gold-metal and flower-engraved hinges. The LV Catch, crafted in acetate with black oval-shaped lenses, is adorned with hinge decorations evoking the rivets of the Maison’s trunks.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

Pawprints / Shoes

Adapting elements of the dog’s wardrobe, a Dog Collar Loafer in black or burgundy glazed leather is garlanded with a metal dog-collar buckle. The Damier-infused LV Checker sole appears on a Mary-Jane in aged leather with stud adornment inspired by those of dog collars, and on a loafer in black glazed leather with a necklace-inspired buckle. The LV Trainer emerges in a reworked version in brown, black or white ultra-supple vintage-effect leather with a deconstructed sensibility, alongside a new lighter and more technical version of the LV Runner Tatic inspired by hiking. Nodding at a dog’s favourite toy, the LV Trainer Maxi is rendered in bright green tennis-ball suede as well as Dalmatian-print ponyskin, a motif echoed in the intarsia shearling of an LV Footprint low boot.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

Trunks / Bags

Drawing on the heritage elements of the collection, its emblematic Monogram Heritage motif fuses the Damier’s original warp-and-weft pattern with the classic Monogram in green or yellow nuances. Adorned with paw-shaped charms in embossed leather, it is expressed across house icons, including a Keepall, Soul Trunk, Montsouris Messenger and hard-sided as well as small leather goods. Crafted in a rich mix of leathers, suede, canvas and hardware, LV Park bags constructed in black or sand leather feature pockets or flaps in classic or olive-green Monogram Canvas and rope zip pullers. They take shape across icons as well as a new Cargo Hobo silhouette with four outside pockets. Likewise applied across icons, the Epi XL Héritage line renders the characteristic grain in hand-brushed leather in two-tone brown nuances, amplifying the Maison’s savoir-faire and the dandy sensibility central to the practice of Pharrell Williams.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

Pet shop / Canine collection

True to the LVERS philosophy, Louis Vuitton launches a selection of discerning dog accessories as part of the collection. The line is crafted in classic Monogram Canvas with VVN trims and includes a lead, collar, harness, plastic bag holder and thermos; some adorned with dog-face leather appliqué or paw-infused LVERS logos. The line features a pair of metal dog bowls set in a wood holder and presented in a bone-shaped trunk in Monogram Canvas, as well as a single metal dog bowl in a Monogram Canvas case. Finally, a dog-house trunk in Monogram Canvas with wood panels lined in Monogram blankets is adorned with a LVERS metal plate. Dog-themed accessories for humans count a pug-shaped Monogram Canvas zip bag, a bone-clutch and bone-key wallet in Monogram Canvas with the paw-infused LVERS logo, and leather bone and furry paw charms. As an ode to humans and dogs who dress in matching outfits, the collection’s black velvet berets for humans also come in dog size as well as dog bandanas that match the owners’ neckties.

Credits: Louis Vuitton