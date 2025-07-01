Paris to England / The Spring-Summer 2026 Men’s Pre-Collection

The Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2026 Men’s Pre-Collection by Pharrell Williams retreats to the English countryside. Observing the sartorial heritage engrained in the nation’s bucolic tradition, the Men’s Creative Director stages a meeting between classic country dress codes and the dandy at the centre of the Louis Vuitton men’s realm. Through this chemistry, the genetics of the enduring country dandy splice with those of the contemporary city dandy in expressions accelerated by the Parisian savoir-faire of the House. The fusion materialises in the cultural exchange of wardrobe genres driven by the LVERS ideology that drives the Studio Prêt-à-Porter Homme: the mindset of a diverse global community bound together by the creativity, quality and discernment symbolised in the iconography of Louis Vuitton.

Monogram Surplus / Country camo

The collection is emblemised by the Monogram Surplus. An adaptation of the camouflage characteristic to the expression of Pharrell Williams at Louis Vuitton, the motif takes inspiration from the patterns and textures of the country performance wardrobe created to blend in with the natural surroundings of the landscape. Rendered in a muted palette applied to distressed materials across garments and accessories, the emblem splices the codes of camouflage and country pursuits with the heritage of Louis Vuitton in a new signature pattern for the House. The Monogram Surplus is interpreted throughout the collection in a wealth of fabrications and embellishments executed through the expert savoir-faire of Louis Vuitton. It also features in shoes and bags, and in a line of glamping equipment including tents, chairs and sleeping bags.

To the manor drawn / Country dandies

Envisioned in two parts, chapter one of the collection places the Louis Vuitton dandy in the great outdoors of the English countryside while chapter two enters the storied country house. Drawing on leisurely bucolic pursuits, the first instalment crafts a transitional autumnal wardrobe rendered in the natural colours of the British landscape and weather. The heritage tailoring and materials of the country wardrobe are urbanised and dandy-fied in cut and fabrication. Imagining the evening activities that ensue, the second instalment evokes the cosiness of country residences in sophisticated winter expressions embodied by the relaxed formality native to the environment. Amplified in elegance, noble dandy silhouettes are cut from cloths entrenched in evening dress codes and loosely inspired by country house interiors and décor.

The great outdoors / Country pursuits

Epitomised in a Prince of Wales Monogram jacket and waistcoat worn with wool shorts, dandy tailoring honours British tradition. It is expressed in the House’s emblematic collarless jackets crafted in heritage checks, and in garments that cross-pollinate country and city codes: a puffer woven in tweed, a gilet quilted in Monogram, and a canvas field jacket emblazoned with Monogram. Technical cloths abound in mixed-material track jackets and graphic performance pieces. A forest green paints the Monogram Surplus, a camouflage-like pattern employed in a beaded hooded canvas jacket, a nylon jacquard blouson, and a printed, tailored denim suit. Saluting the British weather, a Monogram Waterdrops motif appears in a reversible windbreaker and a silk set while its droplets also embellish a blue denim Harrington jacket in sparkly hotfix. The LV Animal graphic mimics the LV Blason pattern.

The big house / Dressing for dinner

A three-piece virgin wool grey suit with flared trousers ignites an elegant mood entrenched in indoor dress codes. An atmosphere of cosiness intercepts the formality through garments from contrasting wardrobe genres such as a tracksuit in mixed Monogram heritage check and Monogram Plaid, a brown leather track jacket turned into a shearling jacket, and a nylon windbreaker with leather sleeves. Nods to Great British classics manifest in a cable knit, an argyle crewneck cardigan and a track top in tweed and Monogram Plaid. An LV Tartan pattern emblazons a double-face Monogram jacquard wool jacket and a trompe l’oeil leather jacket. A Damier Pixel chequer adapts the Damoflage motif in a cosy mink jacquard gilet and a fleece jacket. Composed of fox, crown and ribbon elements, an LV Emblem heraldry graphic is employed in a blouson embellished with gems, beads and sequins. The imagery is echoed in a silk shirt and a knitted sweatshirt, and a crewneck jumper.

Trunks / Bags

The Monogram Surplus appears on a textured coated canvas across Keepalls, a Christopher backpack, trunks and travel accessories. It features on the Vagabond hobo, Nil cera bag, Trocadero crossbody bag, Rush bumbag, a mini-Satchel wearable wallet, a Coffret 8 Montres and dog collars. The camouflage-like motif emblazons tent, two sleeping bags, two camping chairs, contained inside a Courrier Lozine 110. The collection introduces a mini-Shopper in Monogram leather and tonal black leather, a medium Shopper in a multi-colour Damier patchwork of reused leather, nubuck and suede, and a Speedy P9 in Monogram-embossed khakis nubuck with brown leather accents. Special editions include bags shaped like life-size Pointer in classic Monogram canvas, a life-size Beagle puppy in mixed leathers, and a toast-shaped bag adorned with Monogram and Damier embossing inspired by English breakfast. A Speedy Pet Trunk materialises in classic Monogram canvas with a brass door alongside a trunk-shaped dog bed, ceramic dog bowls, a brown padded textile dog jacket and a dog waste bag adorned with the leather visage of a Beagle.

Gear, gems and glasses / Accessories, jewellery and sunglasses

The Monogram Surplus features on a reversible chunky LV Crush beanie, a cap, and socks. Caps with pop-colour under-visors are either adorned with the Monogram Surplus or the LV Animal motif, which also appears on washed-silk bandanas and ties. A new Corner Pin belt adapts the House’s trunk details in a pin-embellished buckle. Jewellery transforms the House’s VVN tag into a black metal necklace pendant that holds a key. A necklace and bracelet are constructed from ball beads in silver metal – some with Damier engravings – as well as logo elements. The collection debuts a new version of the Super Vision sunglasses imbued with an everyday sensibility in a rectangular shape in black or khaki and in a round shape in black.

Footprints / Shoes

The collection introduces the new LV Summit, a mesh runner imbued with hiking properties set on a light Damier-patterned grip sole. It features in white, black, grey, orange and brown as well as mixed black, green and grey, and green and black colourways. Named from the tilted LV logos that adorn it, the LV Tilted is a new widened skate-inspired sneaker with identical left and right sole outlines, rendered in the Monogram Surplus as well as black, brown or navy suede. The LV Bubble Gum is a magnified moccasin likewise constructed with identical sole outlines and set on a crepe sole; in black or sand nubuck leather and in classic Monogram leather. The LV Easy mules transform into superlight Mary-Janes in black leather or suede and khaki or sand shearling. The LV Oxford appears in black leather with a strap and in black leather with pearls and studs. With its dyed edges and yellow contrast stitching, the LV Remix takes form in a mixed-material combat boot, a derby and a loafer. The LV Yeti line is enriched with new lace-up and boot versions. Finally, the emblematic LV Buttersoft appears in new colourways as well as in grainy nubuck in burgundy, green, navy and blue with tonal VVN accents.