Luxottica Alum and Finance Pro Team Up to Launch Inclusive Sunglasses Brand: Yunizon Eyewear

New York, NY–May X, 2020– Yunizon Eyewear , the pioneers behind Global Fit Technology, is proud to launch their core line of innovative, gender neutralsunglasses. Co-Founded by eyewear industry vet Kimberly Van Schoyck-Riojas and corporate finance expert Rebecca Lay,the brand is positioned to become atop global, all-inclusive brand. The first to market Global Fit Technology extends beyond the traditional one size fits all approach to address to the issue of fit for every shape, size,and gender. Each retailing for $159, the core collection introducesfivehand-craftedsilhouettesin three sizes that unify style and functionto createeyewear that is built to be lived inand last. Built on the idea “Under One Sun,” Yunizon will donate a portion of all proceeds to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Traditional eyewear brands produce glasses by using general fit guidelines focused on Asian, Universal, Standard and European fit. Yunizon’s unique Global Fit Technologycreates an enhanced, accurate and comfortable design that appeals to a diverse society.Mastering a tailored fit through by having three distinct head widths in each style, slide prevention nose pads, modifiedtemple design, ultra-lightweight premium materials and reducedpantoscopic anglesfor cheekbone comfort create a perfect fitting pair of frames. Yunizon utilizeslight weight, shatter proof and premium quality CR-39 lenses in all sunglasses.

Yunizon co-founder, Kimberly Van Schoyck-Riojas states, “Having worked in the eyewear industry as a senior product designer for over 15 years, I’ve seen sunglasses go from fashion accessory to daily wear. When sunglasses were purely an accessory, comfort and fit didn’t matter as much. However, given how consumer behavior has changed, particularly with millennials, it is critically important that today’s sunglasses are both trendy and comfortable. Yunizon is uncompromising on style with an unmatched focus on fit.”

In addition to being highly considerate of fit, all Yunizon products are gender neutral, aligning with thebrand’svalues of free expression and inclusivity. Yunizon looks to go beyond the traditional approach and disrupt the eyewear industry withtheir universal designs, innovative fit and high-qualityproducts that appealto today’s diverse society.

To learn moreabout the brand, shop the styles,and find your fitvisit https://www.yunizoneyewear.com/ .

About YunizonEyewear:

YunizonEyewear is a New York City based company producing handcrafted eyewear with a focus on fit. Available in three distinct sizes(narrow, medium,and wide), each all-inclusive, gender neutral style is designed to fit and look great. The founders, Kimberly Van Schoyck-Riojasand Rebecca Lay, contribute years of experience in the eyewear industry as well as their values of free expression, unity and belongingto the brand.

