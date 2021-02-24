MAC Autumn/Winter 2021 Men’s Collection

TIMELESS CLASSICS – SPORT MEETS STREET – SUSTAINABLE MINDFULNESS

For Autumn/Winter 2021, MAC is presenting a diverse and trendy men’s collection. The trend themes TIMELESS CLASSICS, SPORT MEETS STREET and SUSTAINABLE MINDFULNESS determine the styles in the denim and flats segments.

TIMELESS CLASSICS

The TIMELESS CLASSICS theme radiates a touch of Scandinavian aesthetics. As the name implies, here MAC’s Menswear segment presents timeless styles in flowing, high-quality fabrics such as wool, polyester and viscose. The fits are chic, tailored and ready to wear. Checks and pinstripes are the classic designs that have been chosen to match them. The colour spectrum contains brown, beige and grey shades in combination with blue.

SPORT MEETS STREET

The styles in the second collection theme, SPORT MEETS STREET, are sporty chic. The fitting fabrics are functional technical materials with delicate pattern definitions such as checks. The fits are dominated by tapered cargo styles with pockets and workwear elements such as drawstrings, grosgrain ribbons, press fasteners or zips. Blue shades are predominant highlight colours in this part of the collection. The trousers are presented with quilted materials as well as soft coatings and leather elements at the waistband.

SUSTAINABLE MINDFULNESS

The third collection theme, SUSTAINABLE MINDFULNESS, is entirely devoted to the themes of sustainability and nature. Consequently, here MAC presents casual styles in materials that meet a number of sustainability aspects: organic cotton is expanded in the Autumn/Winter 2021 collection, and reused cotton as well as recycled polyester are materials for the JOG’N JEANS and MACFLEXX styles. As befits the season, in this part of the collection MAC also presents wintery sportive styles in corduroy, such as used chinos and wide-corduroy cargoes, plus a Wintersweat denim made of recycled polyester and recycled cotton. The denims are presented in the style of the ’90s, in an authentic salt ’n’ pepper look, while the flats segment is defined by cargo styles. The colour world is dominated by various shades of green: from olive to bottle and forest green

through to military green. Colour highlights, especially in the accoutrements of the trousers and the pocket linings, are provided by neon and cobalt blue.

DENIM

The sustainability theme is especially important in the denim segment of the new Autumn/Winter 2021 collection: the stock programme offers DENIMFLEXX in organic cotton and MACFLEXX plus JOG’N JEANS with reused cotton and recycled polyester made from PET bottles. These are complemented by seasonally fitting washes during the round of pre-orders. The highlights include the DENIMFLEXX as a marble washed trouser dyed brown and in fashionable destroyed looks. Additionally, the super-soft left-hand denim is further expanded and the recycled denim also comes with an antibacterial wash. MAC is offering the tapered style Garvin in a ’90s denim with cobalt blue details as a cool stock option.

A new style is JOG’N FLEXX, which combines the elasticity of the MACFLEXX with the character and properties of the JOG’N JEANS. Reused cotton and recycled polyester are used for the two jogging styles with rubber waistband.

Another innovation which MAC’s Menswear segment offers is a Never Fade denim.

In the SUSTAINABLE MINDFULNESS theme, important fashion items for the Autumn/Winter 2021 season are a shiny denim corduroy with a sportive cord that has an irregular look and a Wintersweat denim. In the SPORTS MEETS STREET theme it is a Jog’ denim with an authentic look in a grey and blue wash.

With the new Autumn/Winter collection, the cooperation with the consumer magazine AUTO MOTOR UND SPORT is reaching its peak: the MAC design team is presenting THE ULTIMATE DRIVER PANTS in the form of a 5-pocket and a chino variety. The styles show the result of the detailed reader survey on the qualities and special characteristics which perfect trousers for driving a car should possess.

The styles in Modern Fit with straight cut come in the material MACFLEXX, a hard-wearing, durable denim from Europe. With an elasticity of up to 80%, the trousers offer high wearing comfort, and thanks to their considerable cotton content they are extra breathable. Like all trousers from MAC, the ULTIMATE DRIVER PANTS show excellent workmanship and are of supreme quality. MAC is offering the 5-pocket variety in nine different washes in Autumn/Winter 2021 from the warehouse, with one dark wash being 100% colour-fast. The chino is available in beige and blue. Additionally, the style has a safety pocket with zip.

FLATS

In the flats segment, MAC is launching three new cargo styles in the SPORTS MEETS STREET collection theme: LENNOX Cargo plus two tapered GRIFFIN cargoes, for instance in printed jersey. Among the highlights in this collection theme is the LENNOX Sport in bi-stretch quality with a drawcord waistband. High-quality minimals in a wool look and jersey quality printed with checks can be found among the TIMELESS CLASSICS. A special mention must be given to the tapered fit ALON with pleated double waistband in a striped flannel. A wide range of corduroy materials in the SUSTAINABLE MINDFULNESS collection theme completes the flats segment.