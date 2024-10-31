MAGIC Bodyfashion launches new styles

MAGIC Bodyfashion introduces new styles:

Posture Bra

Body Control Bermuda

V-Bra (kleur extensie)

Suedine Look legging

MAGIC Legging

MAGIC Tights

MAGIC Bodyfashion extends Dream Shapers collection with new shapewear styles

MAGIC Bodyfashion recently introduced two new highly corrective shapewear styles: the Posture Bra and the Body Control Bermuda, both part of the Dream Shapers collection. These new styles are specially designed to provide both support and comfort while helping to improve your posture.

The Posture Bra is an innovative design that actively contributes to improved posture. With convenient front closure and crossover reinforcement panels on the back, this bra offers excellent support. Wide, adjustable shoulder straps and a high-cut design under the arms create an elegant silhouette. The seamless design and removable pads provide optimal comfort, making this bra ideal for everyday wear.

Credits: MAGIC Bodyfashion

This bra is designed for ultimate ease of use, with easy-to-open closures at the front and on the shoulder straps. The seamless design and removable pads provide optimal comfort, making it ideal for everyday wear.

The Body Control Bermuda is the perfect complement to the Posture Bra. This shapewear offers powerful shaping for the tummy, waist, and back, and also supports posture. The front hook-and-eye closure provides extra firmness, while built-in boning prevents the fabric from rolling up and further supports your posture.

The bermuda shapes the hips and waist, giving a nice silhouette under your clothes. Its soft, stretchy material and finish provide ultimate comfort.

Both styles are perfect to pair with the other items in the Dream Shapers collection for a complete, sophisticated outfit that not only looks great but is also functional.

With the Posture Bra and Body Control Bermuda from MAGIC Bodyfashion, you'll experience shapewear that combines support, style, and comfort.

MAGIC Bodyfashion launches new legwear styles for fall

MAGIC Bodyfashion is expanding its collection with a range of innovative legwear perfect for fall. These new styles combine comfort and shaping with modern, versatile designs ideal for a variety of outfits.

De Suedine Look Legging: soft and ultra comfortable

The Suedine Look Legging by MAGIC Bodyfashion offers a perfect blend of style and functionality. Thanks to the built-in shaping short, these leggings offer subtle support for the tummy, hips, and back. The luxurious, soft faux-suede stretch fabric provides a sophisticated look and optimal comfort, making the legging suitable for both casual and chic occasions. Available in Black and Chocolate.

Credits: MAGIC Bodyfashion

Expansion of the MAGIC Fleece Tights: New Colors and styles

Following the success of the popular MAGIC Fleece Tights, MAGIC is expanding this style with new colors and variations. The well-known MAGIC Fleece Tights are now also available in the trendy color Sunkissed.

In addition, MAGIC also introduces the MAGIC Fleece Legging, a stylish variant that offers subtle shaping with extra support around the belly thanks to the high waist design. Available in Black and Sunkissed, these leggings are made of sturdy, ladder-resistant material that provides an elegant look. With these new legwear styles, you can go into autumn warm and stylish.

MAGIC Bodyfashion introduces V-Bra in a new color

MAGIC Bodyfashion introduces a new color for the popular V-Bra: Caramel. This stylish addition is perfect for those seeking versatile lingerie. The V-Bra, with its deep V-neckline and low back, is the ideal bra for bold outfits.

Featuring push-up cups and adjustable, removable shoulder straps, the V-Bra offers the perfect combination of comfort and lift. Now available in Caramel, Black, and Latte.