MAGIC introduces trendsetting nipple covers and expanded comfort line

MAGIC Bodyfashion is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest product, "Show Your Nipples," which debuted last month. This innovative solution caters to a growing trend and social movement where visible nipples are increasingly embraced as a natural and accepted part of everyday fashion. The fashion industry has seen a notable shift in recent times, with more women choosing to celebrate and express their natural bodies. Nipples, once considered taboo, are now symbols of empowerment and self-acceptance. MAGIC Bodyfashion recognizes this trend and introduces the Show Your Nipples nipple covers, offering a stylish and functional option for women who want to display their nipples without compromising comfort. MAGIC's Show Your Nipples nipple covers offer a unique illusion by featuring a built-in nipple detail. This design allows for a bold, braless look while providing coverage. Additionally, these nipple covers are an excellent solution for women who have undergone breast surgery. The Show Your Nipples covers are ultra-thin, soft, and skin-friendly, adhering to the nipple area through a vacuum effect. These reusable and easy-to-clean nipple covers are available in three different colors.

Comfort styles in new colors and sizes

In addition to the Show Your Nipples nipple covers, MAGIC Bodyfashion has expanded its comfort line with new skin tones. The renowned Slim Body is now available in the new color Cappuccino, and the Comfort Bras with Spaghetti Straps are offered in three new colors and a new size range. MAGIC's Slim Body is a popular body with an excellent corrective effect. This seamless body offers strong correction to the abdomen, back and waist. It is a comfortable body that can be worn perfectly under any outfit. The Slim Body is a popular item known for its excellent corrective effect. This seamless body suit provides strong support to the abdomen, back, and waist, ensuring a comfortable fit under any outfit. The Comfort Bra with Spaghetti Straps, another favorite, is now available in three new colors: Cappuccino, Macchiato, and Espresso, and in sizes XS to XXL. Ideal for everyday wear, this bra is made from smooth and soft fabric, ensuring optimal comfort. It features adjustable shoulder straps and provides necessary breast support without the need for underwires.

Credits: MAGIC Bodyfashion

Self-confidence and comfort

At MAGIC Bodyfashion, we believe that every woman deserves to feel confident and comfortable. Our products are made by women, for women, with the goal of showing the best version of themselves. All of our styles are made from high-quality materials with women's needs in mind.

New MAGIC innovations

In honor of our anniversary, we are presenting several new styles. During the year, we will also launch our seasonal collections, such as our MAGIC Bodysoft collection and solutions for deep cleavage.

Celebrate the anniversary with us!

This anniversary year, we invite women around the world to embrace "My MAGIC" like never before. We are proud of our legacy of innovation and dedication, and look forward to supporting women in finding their confidence and beauty for many years to come.