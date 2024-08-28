MAGIC introduces trendy solution and new color additions

Summer is in full swing, and you may be wondering which solutions will best complement your summer outfits. MAGIC Bodyfashion has the perfect answer with their innovative styles, making it easier and more comfortable to create your summer look. They have recently launched a new solution: the Double Sticky Angel Bra.

New in: Double Sticky Angel Bra

MAGIC Bodyfashion has recently introduced the Double Sticky Angel Bra, a new variation of their popular Angel Bra. This backless bra features a unique double-sided adhesive layer, ensuring both the bra and clothing stay securely in place.

The Double Sticky Angel Bra consists of two separate cups that can be easily attached to create beautiful cleavage. Designed to sit low over the nipples, it is perfect for wearing under low-cut dresses or tops. MAGIC's Double Sticky Angel Bra offers an elegant and practical solution for all backless and strapless outfits. Alongside this, MAGIC also provides the Double Sticky Boob Tape and Double Sticky Push-up, which similarly incorporate double sticky layers.

Credits: MAGIC Bodyfashion

Summer solutions: Show Your Nipples

MAGIC's Show Your Nipples responds to a growing trend and social movement where nipples are increasingly visible and accepted in everyday fashion. These nipple covers provide coverage while offering a unique illusion with built-in nipple detail. They enable a bra-less look that makes a bold statement without sacrificing comfort, making them especially suitable for women post breast surgery.

The Show Your Nipples covers are ultra-thin, soft, and skin friendly, adhering to the nipple area through a vacuum effect. They are reusable and easy to clean, offering durability for multiple uses. Available in three differt colors, MAGIC's Show Your Nipples provides versatile options for every wardrobe.

Boob Tape

A well-known solution from MAGIC Bodyfashion is the Boob Tape. A great advantage of boob tape is that you are not dependent on a maximum cup size. MAGIC's Boob Tape is suitable for any cup size and gives women the freedom to wear any outfit with confidence and comfort.

MAGIC Bodyfashion's Boob Tape has a skin-friendly adhesive layer and is available in five different skin colors. Thanks to the strong yet flexible adhesion, the Boob Tape stays perfectly in place throughout the day or evening.

MAGIC Bodyfashion continues to innovate on their solutions, including the Boob Tape. They now offer different types of Boob Tape, each with a unique solution for various outfits:

Boob Tape Wide

Invisible Boob Tape

Double Sticky Boob Tape

Lift It’s

Another popular style found in MAGIC's Lift Solutions collection is the Lift-It's. These are completely invisible silicone cups that give your breasts a beautiful lift. This backless solution is ideal for dresses with low and deep-cut necklines. The larger the cup size, the longer the strip, ensuring usability even with larger cups. The Lift-It's can be used multiple times.