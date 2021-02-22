Maison Labiche FW21 Collection

This winter, Maison Labiche invites you on a journey to Staten Island : a hybrid of Paris and New York’s fifth borough, the new collection blends quality, comfort and durability.

Honoring American sportswear and French craftmanship, 3 key pillars define this season’s collection : an ever-growing permanent edit of timeless essentials, a unisex line of perfect basics and of course, seasonal new arrivals.

Leveraging these foundations, Maison Labiche continues to build upon the embroidery expertise the brand has come to be known for, each optimistic message a playful reference to Italian-American culture.

Maison Labiche: About us

Created in 2011 by a team of Parisians, Maison Labiche is a brand with a soul and a personality, founded around high-end quality pieces. Inspired by Paris and many others destinations, our collections are expanding each season and always focusing on detail and the brand’s savoir-faire : the embroidery.

Since the origins of the brand, the embroidery is recognized as the signature of Maison Labiche.

Developed within the house, this exclusive typography is inspired by the writing taught to French school children. Embroidery on the heart refers to the American gas station uniforms or Varsity jackets of the 50s.

At Maison Labiche, each collection is based on the theme of escape and travel. Each season is an opportunity to fly from Paris to a new unknown destination.