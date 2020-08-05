Maium launches completely new designs for AW20

Amsterdam – Maium welcomes a brand-new jacket to their collection, The Lightweight. An extra waterproof layer for the winter, a light breathable jacket for the summer. The lightweight parka is a fully waterproof all-weather shell. A jacket that comforts you through thick and thin. Along The Lightweight, Maium introduces their first ever made bucket hat in various colors for a full waterproof protection.

The Lightweight

Made to travel in style, the lightweight packable handily folds into your bag or purse due to the light texture of the fabric. The jacket remains to have the iconic Maium essentials, allowing to easily transform the jacket into a poncho for on the bike or scooter. This newest addition has even more features such as a practical hood with adjustable court stops and cap. The jacket is equipped with a high collar to protect mouth and nose from the stormy days. Adjustable waist and cuffs are introduced to make a more feminine look. Made from 77 recycled PET bottles and PFC free, this jacket follows the range of sustainable rainwear. With a colorful range of Reflective, Black, Blue Navy & Fluo Orange Maium’s lightweight jacket is definitely a statement piece.

The Bucket

In addition to the lightweight jacket, Maium is introducing their first ever made bucket hat. The Bucket is a fully waterproof head protector that is perfect combinable with the jacket. It’s just a hat, and does not transform as you might be used from the jackets. Also, the hat is made from recycled plastic bottles to comfort you with a complete sustainable look. In order to prevent from losing it, The Bucket is equipped with an adjustable court-stop. Designed and tested by bad weather experts, this is a must have for a complete outfit to conquer the rainy days.