Malìparmi Odissea: Fall Winter 2021/22 Collection

Inspirations

A travel story full of adventure: Odissea. A metaphor on the discovery of new places, an invitation to travel with freedom of mind, within ourselves, but also in the DNA of our Maison, in the fibres, the colours of the world, the embroideries, the graphics, between technology and craftsmanship. Without necessarily having to reach distant destinations, live and explore, learning to embellish the usual simplicity, embracing the daily rituals. Let's look inside ourselves to change what's outside, Odissea, Fall Winter 2021/22 collection.

Ready to Wear

The whole season experiences a state of freedom, a range of whites and neutrals combined with pastels coming from cosmetics creates a break at the opening, a feeling of calm and lightness, in transition between the seasons. With Autumn, an attractive palette responds to the colder months, shading them with flashes of joy and energy. Saffron, mustard, Indian pink, ethnic and spicy colors, in tune with the idea of travel.

On the Odissea route we have created our own language, almost an alphabet from which the collection graphics take shape with their round and soft signs. The resulting prints express the world of interior design, their graphic touches recall the wallpaper, the pop world, as in Neo Modern, but also traces of nature, an endless love to Malìparmi. Never as in this season we worked on the concept of transgenerational and trans seasonal, the game between masculine and feminine, between classic and essential with a few touches of madness.

The materials cuddle and reassure to bring the embrace of home wherever we go. So the coats are in men's fabric, long and rigorous but at the same time wrapping and comfortable, with colourful printed linings. Blanket coats and hoods drape the body while the yarns of the overcoats take inspiration from the animal world: bouclé, furry, fringed, fur effect. Blazer and trench Super cocoon in techno-skin down-filled, super cocoon, are delicately fitted at the waist.

The new shapes of comfort do not renounce shiny touches of the Malìparmi heart: extra-long cardigan and multicolour trousers in wool jacquard light up wallpaper graphics with lurex flashes. Metal-plated Georgette and sequin embroidery rest on flared midi skirts, while teardrop necklines, feminine necklines and straps draw and reveal the silhouette with midi or long dresses in silk velvet, crispy taffeta or stretch twill. Finally, soft layers of warmth of the knitwear are placed on the skin: cashmere, alpaca or merino wool, blends of fibres or pure.

Footwear

Odissea is a journey of comfort and the symbol of this lifestyle is the new Infrabijoux® re-invented in a winter key in two models: double band of embroidered beads with Circle metal buckle and soft leather sabot with maxi band of beads, both hand embroidered, with teddy faux fur footbed. In the sabot, the encounter between style and comfort also explores the textures of froissé velvet and cowhide, for a model with strap, Circle metal buckle and leather footbed.

The world of architecture and design is back in the Urban Nomad boots, combat boots and beatles which re-interpret architectural "Brutalism" with uppers in naplak or western leather with strong details that reinforce the structural expression: chunky rubber sole with tank effect, rubberized toe cap, nylon side inserts and tubular laces.

The textures and workings of the heart of Odissea come together in the ballerinas and Mary Jane, a middle earth that speaks the same language as the bags: metal leather with knot in pastel shades and pointed toe, patch of whips upper embroidered with a mix of beads and sequins or froissé velvet, with grosgrain profiles, strap and rounded shape.

Bags

A bag to hug, the Malìparmi Pillow Bag is curled and ultra-spacious, in two sizes - midi and mini - and two textures: froissé velvet and shiny gold or silver laminated crackle leather. A maxi chain in multicolour resin recalls the world of interior design, inspiration of Odissea.

Essential and bold at the same time, the FlatFou Bag is rigorous in its ultra-geometric shape with Malìparmi metal lock, but at the same time crazy when combined with its shoulder-chain a mix of multicolour resin rings. A passepartout bag with three versions: leather with saddlery stitching, handmade patch of two-tone whips or a mix of pony skin, leather and naplak with contrasting threading made stitch by stitch, completely by hand.

The exploration of the Malìparmi archive was one of the milestones of Odissea's journey. Among the iconic models and manufactures, the Grafic Fringes pochette in hand-sewn whips with cascade of embroidered fringes, bead on bead with love, and the new Shiny Wallpaper clutch-box embroidered with gold, bronze, silver cut beads and resin lock, almost a shining sculpture took shape.

NomaDay is the practical shopping bag with an easy, compact and soft design. The shoulder strap, characterized by the Circle metal buckle, becomes an aesthetic and multifunctional element to carry the bag by hand, crossbody or on the shoulder. Four options: leather with saddlery stitching, two-tone whips leather, froissé velvet with maxi coloured resin eyeholes, a mix of pony skin, leather and naplak leather with handmade coloured threading on the sides.

The iconic Virginia® has also been moved to new textures by Odissea, exploring a full naplak version and a mix & match model of pony and naplak. On both the details of the heart remain, as always, all handmade: leather handles wrapped in threading, woven rose, knots on the sides and contrasting edges.

The entrepreneurial soul and president of Malìparmi is Annalisa Paresi. Her prerogative in business development is knowing how to keep alive creativity, innovation and craftsmanship of the brand and its history.