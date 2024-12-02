Marc Cain Highlights Collections Fall/Winter 2025

The Fall/Winter 2025 collection, themed “A Parallel Universe”, merges the familiar with the visionary. It takes you to a world where reality and fantasy blur, playing with contrasts: familiar silhouettes are reinterpreted through unexpected twists.

The season kicks off with vibrant colours like bold apple green and deep chocolate brown, brightened by soft shades of pistachio and vanilla. Delicate pastel and powder tones such as taupe, light lavender, and off-white harmonize beautifully. Burgundy, paired with warm sand or cappuccino, evokes a cozy autumnal mood, while peach pink adds a splash of vibrancy.

Striking prints are a must, as diverse as the collection’s themes themselves. Magnificent underwater flora and petal tendrils appear against apricot or dark brown backdrops. Tie prints feel playful with their pastel hues, while photorealistic panneaux prints with enchanted lake landscapes invite dreamy reveries. The iconic leopard print is essential – boldly worn all over or as a statement on individual pieces.

Credits: Marc Cain

Natural materials are indispensable and often combined: virgin wool, silk, cashmere, alpaca, and mohair embody quality and luxury. Intricate knits from Bodelshausen are a cold-weather staple, excelling in both fine and chunky variations, and as multicolour or solid pieces.

Subtle Lurex threads give classic knitwear a sparkling update. Faux leather with gradient effects is joined by premium lamb nappa and goat suede. Textured faux fur impresses with its soft feel and unique aesthetics. Tailoring remains a must-have: suits, whether single or double-breasted, come in a variety of fabrics and designs – now often featuring shorter lapels. Blazers are now also facing competition from chic new alternatives, such as cropped boxy leather jackets or reimagined double-faced varsity jackets with knitted cuffs. Small tweed dresses and suits celebrate a retro vibe. Dresses in mini or midi lengths offer a wide range of styles, from feminine and playful to timelessly mini malist or cool and businesslike. For ultimate romance, delicate flowing dresses and blouses feature ruffles, frills, bows, and subtle peplums. Wide-leg pants and the trendy O-shape lead the charge in pants design. The latest knit innovation is a cardigan made from felted wool in a grid pattern.

Coordinating accessories, often featuring collection’s prints, complete the outfits. Key pieces include small shoulder bags with decorative clasps and moon bags with fringe details. Must-have shoes include feature feminine slingback ballerinas, square-toe over-the-knee boots, stylish loafers, and kitten heel booties with glitter details.

