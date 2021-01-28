MARC O’POLO FW21 Accessories Collection

Natural Simplicity

After a period defined by seemingly unlimited choice, how do we adapt to a time of restraint? MARC O’POLO answers the question with two words that capture the essence of the brand: Natural Simplicity. The Fall/Winter 2021 collection emphasises our essential values of naturalness, innovation, personality, simplicity and sustainability. Defined by new purist proportions and silhouettes, natural and eco-friendly materials, and calm shades of colour. Inspired by the beauty of nature. Characterised by modern comfort. The material choice for the accessories: leather sourced from LWG-certified tanneries: used for many of our leather bags and for all of our leather belts. Also: recycled nylon, canvas and organic cotton. The season’s colour code: warm olive green, autumnal browns and modern black. The style: contemporary and timeless, clean and refined. Whether functional or fashionable. From bestseller to classic. Always focused on the essentials. Re-think. Re-evaluate. Re-purpose. Re-nature.

WOMEN

SOPHIA ROE SPECIAL

Scandinavian minimalism: The 24-Hours Bag. An exclusive collaboration with Sophia Roe, the international influencer from Denmark. Casually worn over the shoulder during the day, the bag becomes an elegant clutch by night. Handmade in Italy from extra-soft grained cowhide and finished with organic cotton. For a natural and sustainable look and feel. Purist in shape, with ample space for all the essentials. Feminine and flexible: the detachable shoulder strap with braided details.

SPORTY NYLON

A bag for the future: purist styles crafted from recycled nylon and lined with organic cotton. An eco-friendly favourite, reduced to the essentials. Simple and simply indispensable. Colour-coordinated in a monochrome look. A thoughtful bag that’s perfect for day-to-day use, whether casual or for business, for sports or simply when on the go. A small highlight: the mini bag. Worn on the shoulder strap or separately with a ribbon.

THE SOFT CUT

Carry me softly: Minimalist forms meet high-quality workmanship. THE SOFT CUT. Made of Italian cowhide, supple and elegant. Sophisticated nonchalance combined with adaptable volume and smart construction. As a mini bag, crossbody, hobo or shopper. The colour code: classic MARC O’POLO. In true camel and black. An inspiration of nature and a glimpse into the future.

EVERLASTING CLASSICS

Enduring Love: a bag that emphasises its quality and aims for timelessness. Made of exceptionally soft, lightly pigmented genuine leather with natural characteristics. Soft in look, smart in detail. Flexible, sophisticated and sustainable, whether as a casual oversized shopper or a practical shoulder bag. With detachable shoulder strap and structured interior lined with organic cotton. In reduced, classic colours that will accompany you all year round.

THE SOFT CUT II

Clean and sophisticated: a modern material mix selected for its quality. Crafted in Italy from high-grade suede and ultra-soft cowhide. Lightweight and unlined. A simple statement that can be combined with any look from morning to night and carries all your essentials. Whether as a mini bag, crossbody, hobo or shopper. In understated and contemporary natural shades, from Blushed Grey and Chocolate Brown to Fresh Moss.

SMALL LEATHER GOODS & BELTS

In smart company: wallets, card holders and co. that keep things tidy and allow for surprising colour matches. There’s no styling without the right belt. Whether functional or as an accentuating highlight. Whether with denim or as a waist belt to tie. Comprehensively sustainable: made of high-quality cowhide sourced from LWG-certified tanneries. Modern minimalism. A monochromatic look. Scandinavian style. Natural and high quality.

MEN

SPORTY NYLON MEN

Sustainable Journey: the trendy two-in-one weekender. Made of recycled polyester, it’s a robust, sustainable and versatile companion for autumn and winter. Multifunctional use: as a backpack thanks to its detachable shoulder straps, or as a sports bag with integrated shoe storage. Decorative details: a black leather logo patch and a drawstring zipper to complete the look. In classic olive green and trendy blue-black.

DAILY ESSENTIALS

Modernity, authenticity and value. Genuine iconic pieces, completely refined. Basic style for every day. Made of natural cowhide or high-quality nubuck with an extra-soft feel. The lining, made of organic cotton, expresses sustainable inner values. Functionality in focus: the business bag with a thoughtful interior. The smart weekender can be carried casually in hand or slung loosely over the shoulder. In modern black complemented by natural Spice Brown.

SMALL LEATHER GOODS & BELTS

Form follows function: whether wallet or card holder, these well-thought-out everyday heroes keep things organized and ensure a compact look. Clean. Reduced. Modern. Typically MARC O’POLO. For attitude with style: The natural and high-quality leather belts, made of authentic cowhide sourced from LWG-certified tanneries, are the perfect match for casual wear or any outfit. Elegant. Sporty. Casual.