MARC O’POLO FW21 Shoes Collection

Natural Simplicity

After a period defined by seemingly unlimited choice, how do we adapt to a time of restraint? MARC O’POLO answers the question with two words that capture the essence of the brand: Natural Simplicity. The Fall/Winter 2021 collection emphasises our essential values of naturalness, innovation, personality, simplicity and sustainability. Defined by new purist proportions and silhouettes, natural and eco-friendly materials, and calm shades of colour. Inspired by the beauty of nature. The colors: bright and harmonious. In wintry off-white and chalky shades of gray to warm cognac and brown tones. All complemented by contrasting black and white. The look: trans-seasonal sneakers, hybrid boots, statement squares and urban outdoor styles. In chunky new dimensions. With more volume and even more clarity. Characterized by contemporary comfort. Sustainability in focus: much of the footwear is made from leather sourced from LWG-certified tanneries.

Other sustainable materials range from pure new wool and organic cotton to recycled flannel, felt and PET. Re-think. Re-evaluate. Re-purpose. Re-nature. WOMEN



CHUNKY HYBRID SNEAKER

The hybrid sneaker in a trendy, oversized version. Thanks to its chunky sole, it not only suits cooler days but also provides a casual look in the home office. With a lasting good feeling. In a high-quality mix of materials. Made with leather sourced from LWG-certified tanneries and with recycled wool. In elegant nubuck or soft flannel nubuck. Ready to jump: the TR light outsole with transparent bubble inlays on the heel.

SUSTAINABLE SNEAKER

The Sustainable Sneaker accompanies you through every step of the year. And ensures a green footprint along the way. With leather sourced from LWG-certified tanneries, soft lining made from recycled PET and laces made from organic cotton. In warm sand or classic black/white, of course. Iconic: the MARC O'POLO logo sole.

NEWS FROM CHELSEA

The Hybrid Chelsea with voluminous sole is ready for any weather condition. And makes a contemporary statement at the same time. Short term or long. From a low version with feminine leather straps on the insert to a mid-height boot. Made from fine nappa sourced from LWG-certified tanneries. In a trendy monochrome look of off-white and light taupe. Made in Portugal.

PLATEAU BOOTS

Setting the tone and building the profile. The new boots in super-soft goat nappa exemplify the trendy black and white look, elevating the lightweight TR sole with distinctive grooved tread to a new level. Natural feelings: the soft velour variant in warm chalk tones or hip olive with a transparent sole. Available as a back zipper boot, ‘wannabe’ laced boot or low lace-up.

FEMALE BIKER

Chunky sole meets feminine upper. The new biker boot plays with new details and close-fitting silhouettes for feminine winter style—be it with a decorative belt in a black and white look or as a cosy velour boot in natural brown tones.Weightless volume thanks to the super-light platform sole. The leather comes from LWG-certified tanneries.

CLEAR CHELSEA

The purist monochrome Chelsea is all about transparency. And, with its striking rubber sole, it offers a “clear” accent. The fine calf leather comes from LWG-certified tanneries. Another step on our sustainability journey.

CLASSICS IN THE SQUARE

The square is moving further into the focus of shapes. From loafers to boots to lace-ups, the casual squarish shapes ensure a sophisticated look. Whether in an urban collegiate style or a wintry combat look. Volume up: thanks to two-stage frame accentuation and a striking lightweight sole. In elegant brown shades.

MEN



CHUNKY CASUAL STYLE

The casual sporty hybrid boot is a clear trend style. With denims or cargo pants. For daily business or outdoor adventure. In soft, elegant velour or in a combination of oiled velour, nubuck and nylon. With a particularly light TR sole. Available as a desert boot, low lace or hiking-inspired lace-up.

GO FOR APRON TOE

The new urban outdoor style in the trendy apron-toe look. The silhouette of the season. A casual favourite boot with its own handcrafted character. As a lace-up or in a taller hiking version. Made from a high-quality material mix of oiled suede, smooth leather, canvas and nylon. Essential: the moccasin-style hand-stitching makes every pair unique.

URBAN HIKING

A cool worker boot with a clean silhouette and a trendy chunky sole. Available as a Chelsea book or a laced boot. Made of soft oiled suede, with a light sole. The winter-proof variant: with a rubberised cuff and soft padding at the top of the shaft. Made of oiled velour. Warm, soft and weatherproof. Made of oiled suede. Warm, soft and water-repellent. The leather comes from LWG-certified tanneries.

RETRO MATCH

The iconic court sneaker with cupsole takes maximum casualness with a retro touch to the streets. Whether as a low-lace or a hi-top variant. In a monochrome look or with a subtle colour accent on the heel cap. In smooth leather or as a mix of tumbled smooth leather and suede, from LWG-certified tanneries. Universal and unisex. Sustainable and state-of-the-street-art.

HERITAGE STYLE

This reduced, retro-inspired leather sneaker is in a class of its own. In a heritage style, with a sole in winterly crepe look in honey and an upper in sophisticated suede or high-quality smooth leather. Available in low lace and hi-top versions. Or in a new outdoor hiking look in suede, nubuck and nylon. With decorative details including D-ring eyelets and two-tone laces.