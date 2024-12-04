Marc O'Polo Casual Fall/ Winter 2025 Collection

Marc O'Polo Menswear

The Marc O‘Polo Fall/Winter 2025 ready-to-wear collection offers surprising moments. Authentic workwear details, intriguing textures and versatile outerwear take centre stage. Waxed cotton barn jackets with contrast collars and flap pockets, iconic puffer jackets, and elegant wool coats create a fusion of functionality and premium design. Innovative materials such as CIRCULOSE® set new standards for denim. Frisée yarn and micro jacquards give polos and cardigans a distinctly elevated surface, while cord—from light to heavy—adds tactile highlights.

The colour palette underscores the collection‘s versatility: light shades such as White Cotton and Pure Cashmere form a timeless base, complemented by deep reds and bold accents such as Green Mustard. Archive-inspired checks on overshirts and knitwear make bold new statements, rounding off the authentic character of the styles.

A collection that combines modern design, innovative materials and thoughtful details into a stylish yet relaxed whole.

Credits: Marc O'Polo

Marc O'Polo Womenswear

The Marc O‘Polo Fall/Winter 2025 collection is inspired by a subtle vintage aesthetic, reimagined in modern, contemporary designs. Innovative materials, developed with the future in mind, meet authenticity and traditional craftsmanship. Each piece captures the signature Marc O‘Polo style, balancing sophistication and casual ease with such thoughtfulness and precision that this collection marks the beginning of a new era. This season‘s premium modern casual styles set a new standard.

Classic textures such as corduroy, cable knit, tweed, leather and denim are given a modern twist and paired with finer, more understated materials, creating striking contrasts. The entire collection plays with opposites—from bold, vintage-inspired designs to clean, modern elements with fresh proportions. Unexpected material combinations and a new approach to layering define the looks, giving them a distinctive, contemporary aesthetic.

The color palette draws inspiration from nature as well as from classic and vintage influences. The focus is on earthy brown tones, camel shades and grey melanges. Rich hues such as Dark Coffee meet soft colors shade such as Pure Sand and Natural Stone, complemented by fresh shades of green. Classic patterns are undergoing a revival, with a particular focus on checks. Key pieces such as overshirts, elegant double-face coats and textured knits create versatile layered looks that combine comfort and style.

Focused on a relaxed, contemporary femininity, this is a collection that continues the Marc O‘Polo story while elevating it to a new level

