Marc O'Polo Denim Fall/ Winter 2025 Collection

Marc O'Polo Men's

Young & Playful. With its Fall/Winter 2025 collection, Marc O‘Polo DENIM brings a contemporary, nature-inspired twist to its characteristic urban attitude. Under the theme Nordic Wilderness, the brand reinterprets the season‘s hottest trends in signature MO‘PD style, blending Scandinavian minimalism with a sense of freedom and natural authenticity.

In August: The transition from summer to autumn is all about workwear-inspired fabrics such as duck canvas in classic utility colors and casual black denim, highlighted in an overshirt with a contrasting corduroy collar. A new flower camouflage print and creative inside-out looks on sweat and jersey bring a fresh dynamism. Knitted polo shirts and shirts surprise with their textures, while outerwear proves versatile—from timeless twill styles to suede jackets to a reinterpreted barn jacket.

Credits: Marc O'Polo

In September: The workwear-inspired colour palette remains dark and natural, with occasional vibrant accents. Materials grow warmer, while the looks become even more relaxed. The collection focuses on innovative denim styles made from organic cotton with bio-nettle fibers. Outerwear expands its range—from puffer coats with recycled fillings to ultra-soft teddy styles and jackets made from a technical crinkle nylon. Sweat sets with striking corduroy textures and Argyle-patterned knit in a soft mohair blend deliver a zeitgeist-driven retro vibe. Checked prints on brushed twill and paper-touch poplin bring the looks further into autumn.

The Fall/Winter 2025 collection from Marc O‘Polo DENIM embodies true denim zeitgeist, with a youthful casual spirit, a Scandinavian design language and just the right touch of playfulness.

Credits: Marc O'Polo

Credits: Marc O'Polo

Marc O'Polo Women's

Young & Playful. With its Fall/Winter 2025 collection, Marc O‘Polo DENIM brings a contemporary, nature-inspired update to its characteristic urban attitude. Under the theme Nordic Wilderness, the brand reimagines this season‘s “Cowboy Core” trend in true MO‘PD style, blending Scandinavian minimalism with a sense of freedom and natural authenticity.

Credits: Marc O'Polo

In August: The transition to autumn is as cool and relaxed as it gets. A super-soft teddy jacket and a long coat with a corduroy collar create the perfect look for cooler days. Right on trend, a versatile suede jacket and a lightly padded barn jacket bring the Western-inspired theme to the fore. Wide-leg corduroy trousers and dark raw denim—including bootcut jeans and a dungaree dress—set the autumn vibe. And a fine-striped knit polo perfectly reflects the fresh mix of Scandi and cowgirl aesthetics.

In September: The materials get warmer, the looks cosier. In focus: on-trend denim in a barrel-leg fit and a reimagined blazer, both crafted from innovative denim made with organic cotton and bio-nettle fibers. Bermuda shorts in a check pattern, styled with a puffer jacket in Cool Sage with Responsible Down filling, take the autumn look to the next level.

The Fall/Winter 2025 collection from Marc O‘Polo DENIM embodies true denim zeitgeist, with a youthful casual spirit, a Scandinavian design language and just the right touch of playfulness.

Credits: Marc O'Polo

Credits: Marc O'Polo