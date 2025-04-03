MARNI and HOKA present the new BONDI B3LS sneakers

HOKA, in partnership with Marni, unveils the new BONDI B3LS, a sneaker that fuses bold aesthetics with technical innovation.

Following the highly anticipated reveal, the two brands present the official campaign for the collaboration, a striking exploration of movement and design. Lensed by photographer Gabriele Rosati, the campaign transforms the sneaker's sculptural silhouette into a visual statement through dynamic compositions and fluid movements. The imagery celebrates the synergy between sport and high fashion, where performance and artistry converge.

Four distinct colourways

Available in four colorways — Poinciana (red), Bracken (charcoal), Tourmaline (blue), and Straw (beige) — this collaboration reflects the shared ethos of creativity and functionality that defines both brands.

HOKA x MARNI Credits: HOKA

The BONDI B3LS, with its bold yet monochromatic structure, evolves through the four distinct color variations. This rhythmic interplay between uniformity and uniqueness mirrors the fluid nature of movement itself, continuous yet ever-changing, controlled yet spontaneous.

Key Features:

Highly responsive rubber outsole

Cushioned EVA insoles

Lightly padded and rubberized polyester upper for enhanced comfort and durability

Three sets of interchangeable laces: one flat monochromatic pair, a tonal rope pair, and a wider, multicolored option for a bold contrasting look.

HOKA x MARNI Credits: HOKA

The MARNI x HOKA BONDI B3LS sneakers will launch on the MARNI website and in MARNI boutiques on April 3, 2025, followed by a release on the HOKA website and at select retailers worldwide on April 4, 2025, with a retail price of 395 euros.