Mason Garments Genova

Mason Garments proudly introduces its innovative Genova collection Enter tomorrow today

Mason Garments releases the new limited Genova collection - a silhouette that is believed to revolutionize the world of premium footwear by combining 6 different layers on the upper of the sneakers.

The worldwide collection release is set on February 25th, 2020. This long-awaited progressive Genova style guides individuals through the tales of tomorrow. It was created specifically for those who want to feel futurism at its finest, experience opulence at a fair rate, and become a part of the forward-thinking society.

The collection consists of 2 different styles (Genova II and Genova III), each having 6 colour variations. This is the most complete design due to the perfect combination of details from popular product families of Mason Garments. The innovative structure of Genova includes leather, suede, and mesh layers with reflective, neon, or nubuck panels, depending on the model. 100% rubber outsole with extra cushioning inside provides the easy and soft walk into one’s inspiring future.

“Embracing tomorrow as if it were today increases the likelihood of your expectations in life,” says Rendi Aditia, the founder of Mason Garments.

About Mason Garments

Founded in 2012, Mason Garments is a Dutch high-end footwear brand that designs strong statement sneakers. With its top quality materials and trusted manufacturing partners in Italy, the brand is confidently making its way to fashion-lovers’ everyday lifestyle. For more information about Mason Garments and its new collection, visit www.masongarments.com.