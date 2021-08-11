Mayerline and Améline ’22 summer collection uses colour as therapy

Goethe and Kandinsky agreed that every colour has its own significance.

Mayerline and Améline have used this idea to boost optimism and positivity through an expressive, energetic summer collection.

Grassy-green and orange stimulate creativity, while lilac and bubble-gum pink add an etheric, dreamy look. Camel and regatta-blue connect you to the earth and its oceans. Black and white create balance.

All these stimulating colours are combined in striking duotone or multicolour prints, including paisley and tropical florals, as well as abstract motives and even patterns.

The fabrics are light and structured; with cotton, linen and viscose represented throughout.

Seersucker makes a comeback next to all-over knitwear silhouettes.

The Mayerline and Améline collections are designed from the pivotal notion that comfort and style go hand-in-hand. Feeling good and looking great at the same time, yes we can. This results in an ultra-feminine collection filled with summery frocks for festive occasions and elegant silhouettes; highlights of which include an intricately embroidered dress, a mint-coloured suit and a white linen blazer for that timeless, casual chic look.