McQueen brings daring elegance to 2025 BRIT Awards red carpet

Few fashion houses master the intersection of traditional craftsmanship and cultural influence like McQueen. At the 2025 BRIT Awards, the brand reaffirmed its dominance of red carpet storytelling, dressing some of the evening's most celebrated artists in a striking mix of ethereal romance, subversive tailoring and gothic grandeur. With each look embodying a distinct facet of the house's DNA, McQueen once again proved his mastery of high-impact event dressing.

Sabrina Carpenter's ethereal couture moment

Sabrina Carpenter at 2025 BRIT Awards. Credits: McQueen

Winner of the Global Success Award and nominee for two other BRITs, Sabrina Carpenter brought a touch of modern-day royalty in a bespoke McQueen creation. Crafted from pink double silk crepe, heritage lace and silk georgette, the gown balanced structural precision with dreamy fluidity. Ruched panels sculpted the silhouette, while shredded tulle, silver beadwork and sequin embroidery created a delicate yet opulent texture. This interplay of softness and architectural form encapsulated McQueen's ability to fuse archival techniques with contemporary femininity – and secured its place as one of the night's most memorable fashion moments.

Subversive tailoring

A.G. Cook at 2025 BRIT Awards.Credits: McQueen

The 2025 Producer of the Year, A.G. Cook, provided a striking contrast with a tailored pinstripe wool and mohair suit from McQueen's Autumn/Winter 2024 collection. With a T-bar chain detail at the back, the ensemble disrupted traditional suiting with subversive sophistication. Teamed with an acid-yellow silk-nylon shirt and black leather Sparrow boots, the look was a masterclass in deconstructed masculinity.

Gothic romanticism

Georgia Davies (2nd from left) at 2025 BRIT Awards. Credits: McQueen

Georgia Davies, representing the band The Last Dinner Party, embraced McQueen's Spring/Summer 2025 collection with a structured yet deconstructed black wool gabardine dress. With a pannier skirt and belted neckline, the silhouette nodded to historical fashions while remaining sharply modern. Shredded navy gabardine trims lent an undone elegance, while black leather T-bar creepers reinforced the house's punk-inspired edge. The result? A look that seamlessly blended historic grandeur with contemporary irreverence.

Whether through dreamy femininity, razor-sharp tailoring or gothic opulence, McQueen continues to shape red carpet narratives with technical brilliance and conceptual depth.