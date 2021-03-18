“Men can’t wear dresses”: nu-in launches a collection of dresses exclusively for men

nu-in is a sustainably driven, PETA approved vegan fashion brand. At nu-in, we know that sustainability is not just about the materials that make up the clothes. Sustainability is connecting products made with a low impact on the planet, to people and communities that represent the current and future world we are experiencing and moving towards as a society. Including mental health, human rights, body positivity and diversity.

On Thursday 18th of March, we will be launching dresses made and designed for men.

Men who want to wear dresses often find themselves searching the women’s section trying to find the right size without having a product specifically created for a male body shape. Our dresses are designed for, fitted on and sewn for men. Made from 100% recycled material.

We hope this collection opens up a conversation about the stigma associated around men’s and women’s differences in clothing… because there shouldn’t be any. We encourage people to embrace their individuality. We are all unique and we should embrace that.

nu-in believes fashion should be about expressing your individuality, and not being put into a box built by limitations. Change does not come overnight. It requires a few brave steps in the right direction and those who follow with heart.

We’re taking our first few steps and invite people to join us on our mission.