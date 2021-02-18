Merz b. Schwanen FW21 Collection

What makes Merz b. Schwanen unique and simply good?

We are Merz b. Schwanen. We make original, organic, simply good basics. Our origin is making unique fabrics on rare original 100-year-old loopwheelers in Germany as well as evolving new materials with contemporary looks and feel. We make garments for all, who appreciate good timeless design, and reliable products to feel calm and at ease every day.

Our Heritage

Merz b. Schwanen – the good basic.

Our origin is making unique fabrics, using original, rare, one-hundred-year-old loopwheeler machines, located in Germany. We are proud that we are the only company that still manufactures in this authentic, and traditional manner. Merz b. Schwanen dates back to 1911 when the company was founded by Balthasar Merz. In 2011, Gitta & Peter Plotnicki, a married couple as well as business partners, based made their dream come true and revived the brand in Berlin. Today we are a team of dedicated lovers of basic, original goods. We share a passion for reliable, timeless, just good products. We strive to provide pour customers with the best products and services possible. "We are continuing the story of Merz b. Schwanen by combining authentic originals with contemporary designs, manufacturing methods, and materials. All products are created with respect for the brand's heritage.“ Gitta & Peter Plotnicki

Our Sustainable Approach

Timeless design

We create well-considered all-time favorites. Enjoying garments for a longer time saves resources, and reduces waste.

Natural, Organic & Recycled Materials

We choose sustainable, natural, recycled, and high-quality materials only. We believe this is good for you, as well as all living beings, and planet Earth.

Original & Good Manufacturing

Respectful, honest cooperation, and fair working conditions are key to us. We pay high attention to original, socially-conscious, and environmentally-friendly manufacturing methods.

Our Mission

We connect our heritage with the demands of the present while acting responsibly for a positive future. We do this by offering sustainable, natural materials, creating a timeless, well-considered design, and by paying great attention to original, socially-conscious, and environmentally-friendly manufacturing methods. Acting responsibly and with integrity is key to us. We believe in the power of our choices and actions. When we think, talk, and act consciously, the results will be aligned with the higher good of all living beings and planet Earth.

Our Vision

We are guided by the idea of bringing more calm and ease into your daily life, and the world. We want you to look and feel good. Every day!

Mood FW21

strong to be great-hearted

Embrace the freedom of the endless sky immerging in hues of greyish blues, shaded with soft warm pink tones like rosewood as well as moody, yet strong red nuances. The strength of the blue onyx nuances guide us, help us provide mental focus, center our energy, and keep us grounded. Rosewood is known for its protective power that shields negative energy, and helps us manifest what we desire, dream, and envision, as well as kindness. Dark red shades symbolize courage, strength, and are associated with energy, courage, and determination. Also, red is the color of passion, love, and a great heart.