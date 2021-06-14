Mey: Collection Highlights Spring/Summer 2022

The new season is all about looking on the bright side! With ‘hopetimism’ at the heart of the spring/summer 2022 collection, mey is shining a light on the power of positivity.

We’ve all been holding back because of the coronavirus pandemic, but enough is enough. Now’s the time to inject a little joy back into our wardrobes.

And what better way to do just that than with underwear and lingerie in sumptuous colours, loungewear produced to high standards in fair conditions and cosy nightwear that can be mixed and matched to create endless unique looks? You won’t want to wait to get out there and show off our Asian-inspired prints and paisley patterns. The season’s hottest colour – Cosmo Pink – is an explosion of pure joy that goes beautifully with a palette of feminine pastel, berry and cream shades to create a perfect pink thread running through the entire collection. Accent colours like the sensuous Light Gold, divine Sky Blue and Galactic Blue, and delicate Silky Green and Sage Green are enough to make you want to leave all your worries behind and enjoy the finer things in life again.

Sustainability is given a new twist too. It’s always been an important part of the mey vision, but the pandemic has pushed the planet even further up the priority list. And sustainable fabrics produced in Germany, fair pay and transparent processes are just part of the story. We’ve taken sustainability to another level in our new spring/summer collection. By coordinating colours across all delivery dates, we’ve opened up endless possibilities for mixing and matching underwear, lingerie, loungewear and nightwear. Capsule wardrobes for the win! And every item boasts the high-end quality and timeless style it takes to become a firm favourite that will stand the test of time as seasons and trends come and go.