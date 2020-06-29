Micam Milano Spring-Summer 2021 Footwear Trends

Homespun, rustic minimalism combined with the values of tradition, TransForm, hope beyond the crisis and harmonization of opposites and GameScape, a nostalgic trip back to the games of the 80s and the union between real and virtual, represent the trends that will characterize the Spring-Summer 2021 Season.

The trends have been elaborated by WGSN for MICAM, the International Footwear Fair, whose next edition will be held from 20 to 23 September 2020 at Fiera Milano Rho.

HomeSpun

Women/Girls

HomeSpun is based on a new form of rustic minimalism, with women’s designs that put the accent on the values of ‘slowness’, sustainability and handcrafts.

Returning to slow methodical craftsmanship and the art of making, appealing to discerning minimalists who value slowness in an increasingly fast-paced world. This will mean an increase in Repurposing as consumers start to shop more consciously.

Neutral and natural tones prevail, inspired by nature’s rich, tawny browns and grassy greens, and looks to the sky for moody blues and washed-out purple hues. Workwear, both agricultural and traditional, inspires a new bucolic style. For footwear, the stress is on natural materials and a high level of craftsmanship. Leather detailing and daisy chains are a feature.

Men/Boys

HomeSpun embraces a slower approach to fashion, and re-examines our relationship with clothing, observing how concepts of minimalism, vintage and resale change the lifecycle of the products we consume.

This theme's sophisticated materials, relaxed fits, and utility details offer plenty of design opportunities.

This is a palette of soft natural tones, inspired by the imperfect look of organic dyes.

There are numerous tonal combinations, but there is also room for contrast, with a mix of warm, bright, and cool tones. Handcrafted elements such as tooled metals, intricate weaving methods, embroidery, and hand-painted motifs will be key, and give designs a unique quality.

In footwear, appliques are given a waxy finish, in harmony with #minimalist silhouettes.

HomeSpun Color Palette

TransForm

Women/Girls

TransForm explores design at a time of global crisis, looking for light at the end of the tunnel, resulting in a modernist trend that draws on both city-dwelling and seafaring themes.

Focusing on all-black styling, tough skins, and a survivalist aesthetic. Darker subcultural narratives such as magic and witchcraft will pave the way for a romantic look tinged with a hint of disquiet.

Yet even within this dark-souled trend, we will also see contrasting focus on light sheer fabrics and ethereal metallics for a style with minimalist lines.

TransForm balances sombre themes with a sense of optimism, which is reflected in a palette of darks and lights. Blues and greens are inspired by the ocean, while glimmers of silvery tones are inspired by precious metals, and can be used to give designs an ethereal quality.

Contrast is key. It’s imperative to play with layers, revisit natural tones. For footwear, stacked chunky soles and a strong utility theme will continue to gain relevance.

Men/Boys

TransForm sees menswear move between opposites, just as our vision for the future teeters between the good and bad achievements of humanity. In this direction, designs reconcile technology with nature, and balance a need for light with a fascination for the darker side of life and art.

This style takes office wear into the future and embraces sportswear materials, resulting in sophisticated and high-performance items that are smart and casual at the same time and can be worn every day.

Ultra-lightweight materials and constructions will be a key look for summer. So we will be seeing plenty of sheer fabrics and photo collage clothing.

Colours move from light to dark – and artificial to natural – in this palette of contrasts, with a complex balance between colour tones.

Focuses on oceanic tones with an artificial edge, such as Quiet Wave and Tranquillity Blue, enriched with even darker colours.

TransForm Color Palette

GameScape

Women/Girls

GameScape remixes elements from the past, present and future through a virtual lens, and sees digital design gain importance, as our online and offline lives become more enmeshed.

References to 1980s video games and sportswear combine to create a new hyper- digital uniform that can be used to update both smart and casual styles. It explores the mundanities of everyday life for graphics and apparel, focusing on a satirical and kitsch edge that ramps up the #newfemininity trend for ultra-loud ultra- feminine designs.

The bold tones of offset printing feature alongside an austere palette of greys and neutrals. Clinical greens, digital pastels, and pops of bright colour are key. A new look is created with digital hyperreal florals, in line with the re-emergence of photographic prints.

For sneakers, we expect to see fluorescent and projection prints.

Men/Boys

As our online and real-life existences become more and more intertwined, we will see growing cross-pollination between the two, with digital becoming increasingly important.

A virtual presence is established online through creative collaborations, tapping into the growing popularity of e-Sports and gaming. The 1980s are seen as the cultural and aesthetic dawn of digital culture, and used to connect with a hacker's mindset.

Colours in this trend have a saturated and artificial edge, designed to appeal on screen as much as they will in real life. These are grounded on a selection of neutral core tones, which provide a base layer of sophistication, and offer optimal contrast with bright digital colours.

To drive home the #gamergraphics message, slogans need to be added and proportions played with. Digital glitch-inspired prints update sneaker profiles. Maximalism is the key here, expressed through footwear in bold optical colours.

GameScape Color Palette