MICHÈLE FW 2021 Collection

1ST DELIVERY DATE – FEEL THE ESSENTIAL

The winter season kicks off with clear, calming colours with moleskin and mid-grey tones forming the basis. Dark, rich burgundy and mid-blue shades serve as accent colours and harmoniously blend with the colour scheme. Here, checks set the tone ranging from refined jersey shepherd’s plaids and medium-sized cotton checks to fine-filament, large versions. In contrast to this, prints are rather graphic and filigree. High-quality scuba jerseys or smooth cotton satins underscore the refinement of the designs. Denims come in a very clean wash and a variety of styles with skinny, shaping silhouettes but also versions with a straight leg and snug-fit, shaped waistbands. Denim pants and slightly brushed Tencel-cotton trousers are given a touch of luxury by high-gloss galvanised accessories. Loose-fit, flowing styles, some of them made to look exquisite with satin waistbands, come in polyester-stretch or viscose-wool blends with a fine texture.

2ND DELIVERY DATE – REFLECTION ON NATURE

Inspired by nature the colour palette presents warm camel, vicuña and brown nuances. This natural colour scheme is blended with olive. Light grey and wool white refresh the picture here acting as discreet highlights. Fine high-stretch corduroy features alongside vegan nappa making for an exciting contrast thanks to the different surfaces. The silhouettes in this second delivery window are predominantly slender and shaping. Cigarettes styles with shaped waistbands or zippers set in high-quality double weaves are hybrids between formal and casual wear. Jerseys in mélange print or with unobtrusive plaids follow this trend. Prints appear organic and in natural colours.

3RD DELIVERY DATE – BACK TO REST

Soothing, friendly colours set the tone for this delivery period. Wool white in a wintry, soft wide-wale corduroy features alongside warm caramel and chocolate tones refreshed by a clear sky blue.The materials are warm and soft. Vegan suede leather is used for particularly skinny pants while soft flannel features in straight-leg cigarette pants or cropped wide-leg styles. Thanks to its ultra-comfy wear properties power-stretch velvet invites wearers to cosy lounging. The epitome of casualness are pleat-top slip-on styles in soft jersey with plaids. Prints are inspired by autumn, sometimes sporting a slight bronze sheen.

This season MICHÈLE has once again developed new skirt styles in the same materials thereby providing an attractive and fashionable complement for its trousers at the point of sale.