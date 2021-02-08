minimum FW21 Collection

"New Normal".

With sudden change comes new perspectives and priorities re-examining the norm. The transformative nature of change acts as the central theme in the autumn & winter collection 2021. pressing the reset button, minimum presents new silhouettes and classic styles, reinterpreted to fit the needs of the new normality.

Adding to the minimalistic philosophy of minimum, we introduce the concept of one-mile wear, focusing on comfortable qualities, versatile silhouettes and protective layers, designed with an empathetic approach to the reality we find ourselves in. The campaign was shot in a white space studio, as a symbol to a blank page ready to be written with the new norm — whatever that is.