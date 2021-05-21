Monk & Anna - Take it slow with the new capsule collection 2021

Monk & Anna, a Dutch brand founded in 2016, makes products they love. Their collections are inspired by Japan, nature, fashion and craftsmanship. Minimalistic, yet aesthetic in earthy tones with different textures. Monk & Anna has a wide range of lifestyle, clothing and stationery products. All items come in their very own packaging and their own name.

Monk & Anna believes in slowing down and taking time to enjoy the little things. Their creating starts with searching for the right textures and colour palettes, respecting and keeping in mind the environment. This is reflected in all the collections, which makes them timeless.

Monk & Anna is bringing a new capsule which will be released mid-June 2021. In this capsule not only their popular bags and notebooks, but also beautiful yoga essentials. This to put an emphasize on taking it slow and to re-emphasize the daily rituals. The yoga-mat, water bottle, towel, daily schedule, all have their own story and details which are inspired by everyday life. Expressing the need to be kind to yourself and threat yourself in the best way possible.