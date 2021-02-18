Monsieur TSHIRT FW21 Collection

Born in Bordeaux in 2013, Monsieur TSHIRT is a brand you probably heard of. Founded by two brothers (Vincent and Arnaud) and one of their friends (Simon) the website rapidly became a reference in the customised t-shirt industry. It notably contributed to the creation of industrial jobs by printing and embroidering the totality of its designs in France. If originally the brand established itself as a humoristic t-shirt brand, dedicating a large range to off-beat printed claims and punchlines that made its success, it decided to develop a different offer. As a result the Filgood range has been released, a capsule collection made of 20 embroidered t-shirts, sober and recycled that we invite you to discover.

French Expertise

The t-shirts have a high-quality weaving. At Monsieur TSHIRT they aim to offer affordable high-quality t-shirts. Their t-shirts are made of 100% organic cotton and have a 180 G/M2 weaving density (men) and 155g/M2 (women). 80 G/M2 is their standard for Kids t-shirts.

Their t-shirts are designed and printed in their French workshop in Bordeaux. By trusting Monsieur TSHIRT, you contribute to creating more than 60 direct jobs in France! In Monsieur TSHIRT’s design studio and workshop, they created jobs throughout the years in design, marketing, sales and web developers, just to name a few.

100% organic cotton, ethical and certified

Their t-shirts’ cotton is 100% organic. Organic cotton is the sole alternative to severely limit the use of chemicals, to the benefit of organic fertilizers. They are proud to use organic cotton, which represents only 1% of the 25 million tons of cotton produced each year.