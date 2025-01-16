Moschino Men’s Fall/Winter 2025 and Women’s Pre-Fall 2025: Collezione 03 – “Long Live Moschino!”

Adrian Appiolaza’s “Collezione 03” is a sharp-edged love letter to Britishness, refracted through Moschino’s irreverent lens. It captures the restless, shape-shifting spirit of today’s aristocratic “it” kids – the ones who lunch by day, rave by night, and escape to the countryside in between.

For Moschino’s Fall/Winter 2025 Men’s and Pre-Fall Women’s collections, it’s less about class aspiration and more about character invention. Who are you today? Who will you be tonight? Fashion, here, becomes a game of reinvention - these are the modern-day chameleons.

FW25. Credits: Moschino

Appiolaza mines the great British tropes but flips them on their heads. A royal corgi is reborn as a handbag. Hunting weekends and high tea are translated into technicolour silk prints. Cottagecore appears not as a trend, but as lush knits conjuring creaky country houses and draughty afternoons by the Aga. The perpetuation of Moschino iconography, from the Smiley face through clouds, ties and cows, is seamlessly woven into this reimagined British landscape. Savile Row-inspired tailoring evolves into a grey wool pinstripe dress and cotton blazer featuring suede gloves in place of pockets.

And there’s Sanderson – Britain’s hallowed textile house – whose prints reappear on menswear suits and a women’s pussy-bow blouse worn with a garment bag dress. It’s Britishness…filtered through Moschino’s signature cheek.

FW25. Credits: Moschino

Accessories steal their own spotlight. The Tie-Me Bag evolves into shopper totes, crossbodies, backpacks, and a new mini made to adorn. The Oliver and Olivia shoe line expands into Chelsea, combat and riding boots, blending tradition with Moschino’s devil-may-care attitude. Then, of course, the speciality bags: a biscuit tin, an iron, a top hat – all icons in waiting.

This isn’t just about clothes; it’s about a way of living. A wardrobe for those who do it all, who shift gears with ease, and who find joy in dressing - especially now, when joy feels radical. It’s Moschino’s ode to irreverence and British charm, brought to life with a wink and a smiley, even during these “Hard Times”.