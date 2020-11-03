MOSSHOES 2020 returns

International B2B Exhibition of Footwear, Bags, Leather and Components MosShoes will be held from March 01 till March 04, 2021 in Crocus Expo, Moscow.

We are pleased to invite you to the key event of the leather and footwear industry in 2021 - the international specialized B2B exhibition of footwear, bags, accessories, leather and components - MosShoes.

Traditionally, MosShoes exhibition is held twice a year: the spring exhibition will be held from March 1 to March 4, 2021, the dates of the autumn exhibition are as follows: September 7-10, 2021.

Participants of MosShoes exhibition, belong to the leading and reliable manufacturers and suppliers of shoes, bags, accessories, leather and components.

MosShoes exhibition is a kind of indicator of the current state of the market, its development prospects and current trends.

Check our new B2B digital platform for professionals of the shoes and leather market - MosShoes.Online, where you can find current collections and order new ones.

Photo credit: MOSSHOES

Author: MOSSHOES