Designed with dynamism in mind, MSGM ACTIVEWEAR has quickly become a key collection for the brand, and for all fashion-minded, workout enthusiasts. For Spring/Summer 2021, the line’s highly-performing, technical materials, shaped to the body like a second skin, come in exceptionally bold and flashy tones.

For girls: “screen green” and raspberry pink bodysuits, pieces in color-blocked combinations of sunset orange with acid green, bright fuchsia with sunny yellow, or in a tie dye “cloudy” print mixing kaleidoscopic brushes of pink, green and azure.

For boys: versatile outfits in patterned crispy nylon, mixing ocean blue with neon yellow. But also easy pieces; tees, hoodies and sweatshirts in lycra and jersey, in deep black and melange grey, fit for all occasions.

Shot in a urban scenario, as to express a wish to take back the streets, the MSGM ACTIVEWEAR SS21 collection stands for speed, movement and athleticism.