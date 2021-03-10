MSGM Fall/Winter 2021 Women’s Collection

To reverse is to rewind, retrace, rethink — to consciously regain an understanding.

The complexity that we have all experienced, has forced us to reconsider the deeper meaning of our lives, our humanity. We are trying to rewrite an era, to make it more equal, careful, sustainable, and aware. We are living in an era made of real moments. We all stopped and looked around. We came back. Thus, we have reviewed parts of our lives. We have endured inner flashbacks. We are ready, now, after so much shared shock, to reprogram the future, together. Milan has turned the lights back on.

With this prelude, Massimo Giorgetti presents MANIFESTO for MSGM, an ode to the city, a new manifesto on the hypnotic rhythm of a song written and interpreted by Gea Politi, publisher of Flash Art, in collaboration with Club Domani, and is based on a record idea by Sergio Tavelli and Andrea Ratti, of which the song “Manifesto” is part. Presenting this manifesto is a filmic event by Francesco Coppola, one of the most interesting young directors of the Italian scene. The film is shot in the historic Teatro Manzoni, which has re-opened as a place of cultural production in the heart of Milan. Fifteen performers, including dancers, actresses, and models, all very different from each other, have a common denominator: all have chosen to live in Milan.

Throughout the collection, the silhouettes are sharp, the attitude is often nocturnal. Belted trenches and suits in caramel brown or teal blue crinkled eco-leather are styled with python-printed satin shirts or net-embroidered tops also in ecofibers. Their pants go with “MSGM CLUB” lace turtlenecks, or matching hoodies for a sportier look. Fabrics are shiny: glossy latex and patent leather, in recycled version, for outerwear, for short dresses worn with platform boots, pants styled with crackle knitwear and pencil skirts with chenille tops. Nylon bombers are layered on reflective taffeta items with statement MSGM ruffles. Holographic jersey or shimmering sequins brighten up dresses and tops, paired with tone-

on-tone faux-fur coats. The color palette is strong and vibrant: touches of cyclamen, “screen green”, dark amethyst, deep red, broken up with deep black and soft white. Milan's two souls are present: one that's more classic and bourgeois, one that's younger and particularly “underground”.

Parallel to the collection, a collaboration between MSGM and Milan-based artist Alessandro Calabrese was born. Specifically, Massimo Giorgetti selected two of his series: “The Long Thing” presents seemingly abstract images that Calabrese made using a scanner and various “office” materials, in the process transforming boredom into catharsis. The second series is composed by flowers shot with full flash, along with three works dedicated specifically to the FW21 Women’s MSGM collection. While scanning the films, light refractions and wonderful errors appear.

The concept of returning to a proactive and compelling existence is central to this collection. Milan is the city of the culture, the city of future, and we will do everything to rekindle its every light.

Milano today, Milano DOMANI.

Gea Politi is the editor and director of Flash Art, one of the most influential platforms for contemporary art since 1967. She collaborates with renowned international institutions and artists and with the Ethical Fashion Initiative (a United Nations agency), organizes cultural projects, with specific awareness for inclusion and gender issues.

Club Domani, founded by resident DJs Sergio Tavelli and Andrea Ratti is, first and foremost, a party. Born and based at the legendary club Plastic in Milan, it introduced a new generation of Milanese club kids and started an original exploration through disco and house music, now transformed into a wider music project.

Alessandro Calabrese lives and works in Milan. Visual artist, he has exhibited at Foam Talent in Amsterdam, MACRO and MAXXI in Rome, Viasanterna and Palazzo Reale in Milan, Mart in Rovereto. He’s photographic curator of the Condominio space in Milan, he teaches at NABA in Milan and at the Carrara Academy of Fine Arts in Bergamo.

Francesco Coppola works as assistant director for successful video clips for LIBERATO, Calcutta, The Giornalisti, Gemitaiz, Coez. As assistant director he works in “Loro” by Paolo Sorrentino, in the series “Suburra” and again for Sorrentino in the series “The New Pope”. From 2018 he starts working as a director, signing videos for Margherita

Vicario and Calcutta.