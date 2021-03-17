Native Dubai Celestial Cosmos AW20/21

As Native expands their product line with a AW20/21 collection, the brand never steps back from their dedication to quality, form, and function that marks Native Dubai’s bags and accessories as top shelf options for men and women everywhere. The resolute eye. The firm hand. The precise motion. The unwavering grace. Every Native product is made in the only way leather goods should be made: the old-fashioned way–using skills, techniques and artistry passed on from generation to generation, from parent to child, from community to country.

‘’The devil may wear Prada, but Native is meant for the ones beyond the need for labels.’’

About Native Dubai

Native Dubai was born out of a compelling passion for luxury leathercraft. Dubbed as one of the leading brands in the UAE for leather bags and accessories, each individual product is the result of fine craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Native Dubai’s aim was to create a brand like no other. Since its launch in 2014, the brand has created coveted collections of stylish, luxury and affordable bags into the market. They are easy to use, durable and versatile. Rachna and Rahul Malkani initially started the business in 2007, to cater for corporate gifting and promotional items. Subsequently, the husband-and-wife duo saw there was a gap in the market for quality leather items, resulting in Rahul setting up ‘’Leather Crafts’’–a genuine leather goods manufacturing unit. The first of its kind in the UAE. From a small workshop in Sharjah, Leather Crafts grew into a large-scale production outfit, inspiring Rachna to create her own breed of luxury handbags and other accessories, for the upwardly mobile woman.

From the sturdy yet supple leather, to the choice of thread used to reinforce handles,Native Dubai has always been a step ahead when it comes to preparing and using the finest materials for their bags–including Water Resistant Leather, Bull Leather, Cow Leather, Exotic Skins and Camel Leather.

The quest for meaning is a life-long mission for the Malkani’s. From this, arose the brand's 6 signature collections: ‘’Life’’, ‘’Love’’, ‘’Beauty Beyond the obvious’’, ‘’Duality’’, ‘’Chaos’’ and “Kira Kira’’. Each Collection was dedicated to making bags designed to be carried anywhere, anytime. With a firm dedication to offering only the best, Native Dubai carefully chooses every detail to bring you the solution you need for functionality and fashion.

“Since we were over the moon for having created a world class manufacturing genuine leather luxury goods facility for the first time here in the UAE, we wanted to celebrate its success with a home-grown luxury leather brand. That’s how the idea of Native Dubai was born. Our goal with it is to assert Dubai’s stake as a leader when it comes to designing its own luxury fashion stuff in the international market.” Rachna Malkani.

