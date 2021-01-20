New beginnings | D’ETOILES CASIOPE F/W 2021

We are starting fresh for Fall 2021. We see the world through different eyes. We are grateful for our health, our friendships and family and care for our planet more than ever before.

Our dress sense is sportive, comfortable and fashionable as we feel the need to socialize.

D’ETOILES CASIOPE brings a F/W 2021 line inspired by new beginnings..

This collection is compact yet diverse. Favorite basics are to be combined with key-pieces. Items that are durable, timeless and will last you a long time which is the philosophy behind D’ETOILES CASIOPE as we believe in mindful consuming. All our items are durable, produced in a sustainable way, wrinkle free, iron free and contain a UV sunfilter for your protection and to prevent colours from fading.

What to expect?

Bonded brushed qualities, luxurious fluffy mohairs, innovative @sensitive travelwear, wool-mixed bonded qualities, new delave colours, perforato and more..

Colours

The colour scheme for Fall 2021: black, naturel, blue, gris, mauve, khaki, amazone, nuit and cognac.

Sales season D’ETOILES CASIOPE F/W 2021 starts on 24th of January 2021.