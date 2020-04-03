NEW LAUNCH DATE - Casablanca x New Balance - 18th April 2020

--Casablanca and New Balance team up to debut the new 327 silhouette on April 18th, 2020—

For Immediate Release, April 3rd 2020 - Due to the current global climate the launch of Casablanca x New Balance 327 has been postponed to a new, online only date of April 18th, to ensure the safest and most responsible delivery.

About the Collaboration

New Balance Athletics, Inc. is excited to join forces with luxury mens apres-sport fashion house, Casablanca. Casablanca will be the first to collaborate on New Balance’s brand-new silhouette, the 327. Casablanca brings its luxury-meets-sport design philosophy to the model, which was inspired by New Balance’s archive of 70’s runners. The Casablanca x New Balance 327 first debuted at Paris Fashion Week and will be available in two colorways globally beginning 4 April for a suggested retail price 150.00 USD.

The Casablanca x New Balance 327 pulls inspiration from Casablanca founder and creative director, Charaf Tajer’s rich duel French and Moroccan heritage. The collection’s vibrant white and orange and green pops evoke the nostalgic hues of Moroccan oranges and crisp tennis uniforms. At once refined and relaxed, the Casablanca x New Balance 327 is the perfect balance of luxury and sport heritage.

The New Balance 327 is a streamlined, stripped-back model that is a reimagining of heritage product, with a modern twist. The Casablanca X New Balance iteration offers a white 70’s Italian sports automobile-inspired perforated leather upper for a sporty, yet luxurious design with suede vamp fangs and an enlarged leather ‘N’ logo done in classic Casablanca colorways. The sculpted sole unit and heel wrap offer a contemporary design element.