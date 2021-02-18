Nioulargo FW21 Collection

Our brand is specialized in designing and manufacturing iconic coats, jackets and accessories in a sportswear – contemporary style based on nautical heritage for passionates of such a lifestyle.

We are inspired by sailors and the waters they travel which we believe to be our passion and wish to live by.

The brand name Nioulargo finds its origin after the shallow grounds in front of the beaches of Saint Tropez. An endeavor between two yacht owners resulted in a sailing regatta from the beaches of Pampelonne, St. Tropez to the Nioulargo Shallow grounds and back. This regatta resulted in an annually held regatta of international sailing boats. The atmosphere is sportive, eclectic and inspiring. So much that we have decided to call our brand after these renowned shallow grounds and sailing regatta.

The first collection has been designed for men, we have created three styles of coats in wool. The coats have been garment dyed after production which give the color and look a special effect. The coats have been tailored and manufactured in Italy. Each coat comes with an inner jacket made of teddy cotton and is reversible.

Beside the coats we have produced a line of accessories made out of 100% merino wool. The scarf, hat and gloves come in four colors and combine greatly with the coats.

We have embarked on this journey and wish to have a lot of fun doing it and mostly have our customers enjoy the clothes and accessories we provide. There is a lot more to come in the near future.