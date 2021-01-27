No Excess Fall/Winter 2021 Collection

With our Fall/Winter 2021 collection we take you on a trip to unknown territories – dressed in comfort, ready to explore.

The new collection is inspired by the natural world. The season kicks off with our Earth theme, translated into colors such as smoke, camel and a shade of ginger.

The second theme is inspired by the elements wind, rain and erosion. These are translated into a color palette of stone, red and mud brown. We finish off with our third theme, wherein we combine darker tones such as brown and moss. Throughout the collection, these strong and warm tones are combined with stone and off-white.

Nature is reflected in the choice of materials and prints. The designs are made of different qualities and fabrics that are naturally breathable, making them suitable for every setting. Comfort was on top of our mind when designing the wool blend items, such as the overshirts and outerwear, that have an ultra soft handfeel. This season we are introducing more organic and sustainable materials. Several sweaters and t-shirts are made of recycled cotton, and there are multiple pullovers in organic cotton. Also in outerwear No Excess is becoming more sustainable; several jacket paddings are made of recycled polyester with lining in the same sustainable material.

As the climate is changing, we are expanding our ‘all season’ offer in the outerwear range. The water repellent softshell jackets are a staple piece suitable for every season, all year round. This season, in the tops range, the focus is also on softness and we are keeping you warm with a variety of pullovers with higher necklines such as the turtle neck, and rollnecks. Nevertheless for a more elegant look, there are knitted polo’s, in for example merino and viscose.

As more and more people are working from home, loungewear has become an essential part of any wardrobe. As loungewear is here to stay, No Excess has developed a range of styles to comfort you at every moment, such as sweat crews, pants, hoodies, and jersey shirts. Another great layering piece is the overshirt. The key piece for any outfit. This collection there are overshirts in multiple variations such as corduroy, heavy jersey, flannel checks and wool blends.

To complement the range, No Excess offers a range of pants, varying from sophisticated jersey pants, denims and the classic chino. No Excess is continuously improving this icon; the basic chino. This season the waistband has become flexible and contains stretch. A special piece of furniture is developed, so customers can always present a colour range of this NOOS product.

Experience the comfort of No Excess.