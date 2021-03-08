NORR AW21: Come as you are

The NORR AW21 collection is a collection where comfort dressing is the key. The past year has taught us, that comfort is everything, therefore why not start the new autumn season looking and feeling like your best self.

Utility workwear details, loungewear, basic knitwear and cool functional outerwear pieces remain important for the collection.

The conditions that we’re facing during the pandemic are making us think differently. NORR is therefore delivering a timeless autumn collection with a good mix of edgy and classic easy to wear silhouettes.

About NORR

NORR was launched in 2017 in Aarhus, Denmark. Two years later the brand is represented in more than 200 retailers worldwide.

— With a clean feminine approach to design NORR masters the art of creating strong contemporary ready-to-wear collections with attention to details.

Our mission is to create dynamic, concept-driven collections where every piece is a combination of quality material and unique design.