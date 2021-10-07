Nudie Jeans - Re-worked Capsule Collection by Maria Erixon Levin

We are thrilled to present a collection of hand-mended pieces produced by none other than the co-founder and creative visionary of Nudie Jeans, Maria Erixon Levin.

This strictly limited edition capsule collection is set for release on October 4th, and will sell at Browns’ Shoreditch boutique,Browns East, only.

"Things you thought lost forever – there's something beautiful in mending them – improving them, making the imperfections part of something new."

With Erixon Levin's views on denim-wear, sustainability, and fair practices, Nudie Jeans has had a monumental impact on the fashion industry. And we'd like to believe that these things have helped the world see that what's worn and torn shouldn't be wasted or thrown away,but rather the opposite. Something that's superbly showcased in the sixteen unique and hand-mended pieces that are "Re-Worked – Handmadeby Maria Erixon Levin."

For 20 years, Nudie Jeans has been the go-to denim brand for authentic and ethically produced denim. The Swedish brand produces all their garments with certified organic cotton, and they offer free repairs for life for all their jeans, so when this project came into fruition, Maria felt she wanted to make it truly special.

"You want to make the repair visible – that's the purpose. That's the beauty of it. You don't conceal that."

The pre-worn garments are mended with beautiful indigo patches that turn the imperfections into something beautiful – something new. They can, of course, both be worn, but their sheer beauty allows you to hang them on the wall as the pieces of art they indeed are. There's history and soul ingrained between the twill lines. And that's also a central part of the Nudie Jeans philosophy – the break-in journey, from dry to worn-in. Wearing the jeans a lot will eventually create wear and tear unique to the person wearing the jeans.

The bulk part of the mended jeans is made from selvage denim, which, according to Nudie Jeans, is craftsmanship at its finest – the pinnacle of denim engineering. For the layman, it's a white stripe with colored, contrasting yarns woven into the outseam of someone's cuffed jeans.

Repairing jeans reduces waste, saves energy, and decreases unnecessary consump- tion of virgin raw materials. For Nudie Jeans to offer free repairs, they are closing loops within their supply chain. In 2020, Nudie Jeans repaired over 45 900 pairs of jeans, saving approximately 321 324 tons of water.

"You repair your jeans because you love them."

The entire project was carried out by Maria Erixon Levin, at her house on the island of Gullholmen, in the western archipelagoes of Sweden. This island is of great significance for the project and for Maria as well. It's located in the Skagerrak Strait, with its western shores directly exposed to salty winds of the Northern Sea. This ruling element wears and tears and leaves its mark on the island, giving it a particular soul, which, fittingly enough, creates a beautiful connection to the worn-in and repaired denim pieces. "It forms a unity, and that's the thing: the hole, the repair, and the jeans become one."

Re-worked – Handmade by Maria Erixon Levin is a project that showcases Maria's hands-on creativity, her love for denim, and vision about responsible consumerism, and how these things make us reevaluate the way we think about wear and tear.

